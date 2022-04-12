ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Money Matters – Giving Back

Cover picture for the articleGiving back is a big part of Family Trust. People helping people is...

Jake Wells

Billions In Stimulus Money Available For Mortgages And Rent

dollar bills and coinsPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are those bills starting to pile up? Are you really feeling the financial squeeze? If so, know you're not alone. And the good news is that you have options for some financial support for you whether you own or rent your home.
BBC

Martin Lewis gives Leeds Money Buddies charity £50,000 donation

A debt charity has given "the biggest thank you" after a £50,000 donation from money expert Martin Lewis. Leeds Money Buddies responded to Mr Lewis on Twitter during a discussion about rising energy bills, describing the charity as at "breaking point". To the shock of the charity, Mr Lewis...
KFDA

Coffee Memorial giving money to Ukraine blood banks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial is making donations toward Ukraine Blood Banks. Starting today and through the end of the month the blood center will make a $10 donations to the Global Blood Fund for every donor who decides not to receive a t-shirt for giving. Coffee Memorial says...
AMARILLO, TX
Herald Community Newspapers

A Bellmorite with a passion for giving back

Meet Bellmorite Mia Monzidelis: an 11-year-old entrepreneur with a passion for philanthropy. At age 5, she envisioned a new toy — now known as the Power Pony — that combines the power of a Hoverboard with the warmth of a plush toy. Her creation has been on the market since August, and Mia, who loves to give back to those in need, is set to be honored by the Family and Children’s Association later this month at the organization’s inaugural Women in Philanthropy breakfast.
WRAL

Shop and give back to local schools

The Giving Tree is a nonprofit thrift and gift shop that sells home-goods, books, toys and games, linens, furniture, cookware, antiques, vintage items, artwork, dishes and much more. A portion of The Giving Tree sales benefits local schools (public, private and charter) in Wake Forest. Reporter: Sloane Heffernan.
WAKE FOREST, NC
KSNT

Giving Back: Point Man Ministries

TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of Giving Back sponsored by Patterson Legal Group, we are proud to spotlight Point Man Ministries, a faith based organization for veterans by veterans. Steve Williams, State Coordinator for Point Man Kansas joins FOX 43 AM Live’s Erin La Row to talk about...
TOPEKA, KS
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Giving back

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on helping neighbors. Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County is hosting the second annual Stop the Violence Easter Basket Food Drive. Nearly 4,000 food baskets, including typical Easter dinner items, have been given out to veterans and members of our...
MONROE COUNTY, NY

