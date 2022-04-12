Money Matters – Giving Back

dollar bills and coinsPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are those bills starting to pile up? Are you really feeling the financial squeeze? If so, know you're not alone. And the good news is that you have options for some financial support for you whether you own or rent your home.
It’s no secret that the older you get, the wiser you become, right? So as the youth grows up into young adults with financial responsibilities, of course, their elders are going to be there to guide them in the right direction. But should they? Millennials apparently want boomers to stop telling them about money and what to do with it.
A debt charity has given "the biggest thank you" after a £50,000 donation from money expert Martin Lewis. Leeds Money Buddies responded to Mr Lewis on Twitter during a discussion about rising energy bills, describing the charity as at "breaking point". To the shock of the charity, Mr Lewis...
The world is truly an amazing place, we're more often than not faced with the bad going on around us. However, one man who has been given a diagnosis that changed his life could be finding the help he needs. James was diagnosed with cancer in February and just started...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial is making donations toward Ukraine Blood Banks. Starting today and through the end of the month the blood center will make a $10 donations to the Global Blood Fund for every donor who decides not to receive a t-shirt for giving. Coffee Memorial says...
The Fort Smith School District is giving all full-time employees an extra, one-time sum of about $600 after taxes. The district is calling the sums non-recurring salary payments, said Charles Warren, the district's chief financial officer. The payments equal $1,000 before taxes. Including employer costs, the money adds up to...
Meet Bellmorite Mia Monzidelis: an 11-year-old entrepreneur with a passion for philanthropy. At age 5, she envisioned a new toy — now known as the Power Pony — that combines the power of a Hoverboard with the warmth of a plush toy. Her creation has been on the market since August, and Mia, who loves to give back to those in need, is set to be honored by the Family and Children’s Association later this month at the organization’s inaugural Women in Philanthropy breakfast.
The Giving Tree is a nonprofit thrift and gift shop that sells home-goods, books, toys and games, linens, furniture, cookware, antiques, vintage items, artwork, dishes and much more. A portion of The Giving Tree sales benefits local schools (public, private and charter) in Wake Forest. Reporter: Sloane Heffernan.
TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of Giving Back sponsored by Patterson Legal Group, we are proud to spotlight Point Man Ministries, a faith based organization for veterans by veterans. Steve Williams, State Coordinator for Point Man Kansas joins FOX 43 AM Live’s Erin La Row to talk about...
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on helping neighbors. Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County is hosting the second annual Stop the Violence Easter Basket Food Drive. Nearly 4,000 food baskets, including typical Easter dinner items, have been given out to veterans and members of our...
Comments / 0