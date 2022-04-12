ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian gas price for Moldova doubles in April - Moldovagaz

CHISINAU (Reuters) - The price of Russian gas for Moldova more than doubled to $1,193 per thousand cubic metres in April, the head of the state energy company Moldovagaz Vadim Ceban said on Tuesday.

The former Soviet republic paid $547 in March.

Moldova and Russian gas giant Gazprom last October extended a contract that had expired in September for five years starting from Nov. 1.

Аccording to the contract, the gas price is determined every month and it depends on spot prices of gas and oil.

Ceban said last month that from May 1, Moldovagaz would pay Gazprom only in Russian roubles and euros, whereas previously it also paid in U.S. dollars.

