Can Villarreal cling on against the Bayern juggernaut? Unai Emery's underdogs drew first blood but travelling to Munich to face Robert Lewandowski, the stingiest defence and a team with no fear is the TOUGHEST assignment in Europe!

 1 day ago

'They made a mistake in the first leg by not killing us off,' Julian Nagelsmann said coolly.

'We're not going to apologise for the fact they didn't score more goals.'

It was a remark of total nonchalance from a manager that knows coming to Munich is one of the most daunting tasks in European football.

Sure, Villarreal drew first blood in Spain, Arnaut Danjuma's goal sealing a 1-0 first-leg win at Estadio de la Ceramica. But a one-goal lead prior to a trip to Munich is about as useful as having a knife without a fork; it's a start but major problems lie in wait.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eiEvJ_0f6ljNfQ00
Arnaut Danjuma (left) scored the only goal of the game as Villarreal won the first leg 1-0
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vBAkl_0f6ljNfQ00
Robert Lewandowski has eight of his 12 Champions League goals this season at home, though

BAYERN'S UCL RECORD AT ALLIANZ ARENA IN 2021-22

September 29, 2021: Bayern 5-0 Dynamo Kyiv

November 2, 2021: Bayern 5-2 Benfica

December 8, 2021: Bayern 3-0 Barcelona

March 8, 2022: Bayern 7-1 Salzburg

'We have won a lot of games in the Champions League and we know we have to win,' Bayern captain Manuel Neuer said.

'We've done that in the past, and we're not to be messed with after we've lost a game like we did over there.'

Handing Bayern their first away defeat in European competition since 2017 was a statement of intent. It was also a poking of a hornet's nest.

That Danjuma goal means Bayern are having to overcome a first-leg deficit in the Champions League for the first time since 2015. It's new ground but being at this stage of the competition certainly is not, and that's where they feel experience pays.

This is the 10th time in the last 11 seasons they have made it to the quarter-finals. Contrast that with this ascending Villarreal side, who are at this stage for only the third time in their history.

'We have to show determination, be ambitious, and you can always count on us to do that,' Neuer added.

'We lost the first leg, it hurt us, but we only lost 1-0. We weren't happy with the performance, but it's the best kind of defeat you can get.'

Even the best teams have bad nights, that much is obvious.

Even in the Bundesliga, where Bayern run amok, they have already been beaten four times this season: 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt, 2-1 away at Augsburg, 2-1 at home to Borussia Monchengladbach and 4-2 away at Bochum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gcb7n_0f6ljNfQ00
Julian Nagelsmann knows his side are ruthless at the Allianz Arena, hence his confidence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUkeq_0f6ljNfQ00
After a drab 1-1 draw away at Salzburg in the last round, Bayern returned to run out 7-1 winners

And away at Red Bull Salzburg in the last-16 they were miles off the levels required, fortunate to escape in the end with a 1-1 draw.

But under the Allianz Arena lights in the Champions League - taking just this season as a case study - they have been as close to perfection as a side will come.

Three home wins in the group stage with 13 goals scored and just two conceded. Factor in that Benfica, who they hammered 5-2, are in the last eight of the tournament and that Barcelona, albeit now revived under Xavi, are second in LaLiga.

Then look at Salzburg, a side who dared to dream that they had figured Bayern out. The Austrians deserved to beat Bayern in the first leg, were it not for Kingsley Coman's late equaliser. Only they hadn't figured them out. Instead they had become the latest team to poke the nest and they got stung - badly.

With the help of a Robert Lewandowski hat-trick - he is the leading scorer in the Champions League this season with 12 goals - Bayern demolished Salzburg 7-1. A reminder that bad performances are exceptions, rather than the rule.

While we're on Lewandowski, remember too that eight of the Polish phenomenon's 12 Champions League goals this season have arrived in the four home games. Two hat-tricks and a brace. It's out-of-this-world stuff.

'We will have to be perfect,' Villarreal boss Unai Emery said. He's not wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111qhB_0f6ljNfQ00
Unai Emery (left) knows his side will need to be 'perfect' if they are to leave Germany victorious

PREDICTED XIs

Bayern (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Villarreal (4-4-2): Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Coquelin, Capoue, Parejo, Lo Celso; Gerard Moreno, Danjuma

Bayern score freely at home - that much is obvious - and while German magazine Kicker have pinpointed defence as the area of real concern right now given the Bavarians have just three clean sheets in their last 13 games, the stats paint a different picture entirely.

Along with Real Madrid, who will be favoured to see the job through against Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu, Bayern have conceded a joint-competition low six goals this season.

But if Villarreal are to remain hopeful then being led by Spanish football's quiet overachiever in Emery is cause enough to believe.

It may be the first time they've made it this far in the Champions League in 13 years but Emery is tactically elite when the chips are stacked against him.

Manchester United last season in the Europa League final, frustrated before beating them on penalties. The same almost paid off in the Super Cup against Chelsea. Juventus, who fancied a run this year even with their problems post-Cristiano Ronaldo, were destroyed in their own backyard in a 3-0 rout.

Add in that Villarreal are unbeaten in their last five matches against German clubs since their 2011 loss in Munich.

'It will be a very different game from the first leg,' Emery said this week.

'I believe it will be even more difficult. Different too from beating Juventus (3-0) in Italy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22pILN_0f6ljNfQ00
Tuesday's Valencia-based edition of Marca labelled the Munich trip a 'date with history'

'We're going to have to be able to improve and I think it will be insufficient with what we did the other day (in the first leg).

'We will have to defend very close together and close to our box at times, but we will have to be smart and take advantage and be efficient with the opportunities we have.'

Emery added: 'Respect for Bayern must be enormous in every way. It will be very difficult and we must know how to respond.

'We know they're used to scoring a lot of goals at home and that's normal. They have respect for us but they know that if they play at their level they are favourites and they score goals. They are optimistic and feel strong at home. I get that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S59yE_0f6ljNfQ00
Bayern have 20 goals from four home games in the Champions League already this season

Villarreal must cling to omens and, ultimately, form. Many of Bayern's stars are not in it - we're looking at you Serge Gnabry and you Leroy Sane - and Emery's side know that they have not lost any of their Champions League matches this term when Gerard Moreno has played: four wins and one draw when he leads the attack.

The local edition of Marca described their trip to Munich, in which they have the chance to reach a first Champions League semi-final since 2006, as a 'a date with history' and it is hard to argue.

Emery's men will need to do something that Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica, Barcelona and Red Bull Salzburg never came close to doing - and that's stopping this Bayern juggernaut.

The task, quite simply, has never been greater.

