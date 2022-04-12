ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine war highlights the Canadian military's urgent need for a lifeline

By Andrea Riccardo Migone, Assistant Professor, Public Administration and Politics, Ryerson University, Alexander Howlett, Researcher, Politics and Public Administration, Ryerson University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOwhY_0f6lj9OV00
A crew member throws a line ashore as the Royal Canadian Navy's newest Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship, HMCS Harry DeWolf, docks in Victoria after arriving from Vancouver in October 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Liberals have ignored the historic opportunity the war in Ukraine is presenting Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand to revitalize Canada’s military.

The $8 billion in additional funding announced for defence as part of the 2022 federal budget doesn’t come close to resolving the military’s funding crisis, let alone meet NATO’s two per cent funding minimum.

Beefing up the Canadian Armed Forces has supposedly been a government priority since Paul Martin’s government in the early 2000s. After a decade of Conservative under-spending, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government promised $164 billion over 20 years to finance the Armed Forces’ nearly 350 various projects .

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux, however, recently estimated that more money is needed annually to meet this capital expenditure target above the $24.3 billion currently being spent each year.

Given the war in eastern Europe, defence and security are taking on a new urgency .

The Canadian Surface Combatant project, meant to replace Canada’s aging Halifax-class frigates , is expected to cost $77.3 billion for 15 ships, according to the latest Parliamentary Budget Office report .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1quKaQ_0f6lj9OV00
The president of Irving Shipbuilding leads a tour as workers construct components of Arctic offshore patrol ships at their facility in Halifax in March 2016. The company is the shipbuilder and prime contractor for the Canadian Surface Combatant program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Subs need replacements

The joint support ships needed to sustain those warships are expected to cost another $4.1 billion , and the aging Victoria-class submarines will also need to be replaced . There’s also the cost of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s F-35 fighters, estimated at between $15 billion and $20 billion for 88 jets .

Read more: Federal budget 2022: More defence funding in wake of Canada's F-35 about-face

The Army, with generally lower-cost capital expenses, has forces deployed in support of NATO in the Baltics and has been training Ukrainian armed forces . But its stockpiles of weapons and equipment have been depleted by transfers to the Ukrainian army.

A report on Canadian Armed Forces personnel training Ukrainians. (CBC News)

Furthermore, the services are reportedly undermanned by nearly 7,500 service members .

While consistently under-funding the military, the Liberals have been fixated on internal issues such as the crackdown on sexual misconduct in the Armed Forces, increasing the recruitment of women and cosmetic changes such as introducing a new dress code .

Time is of the essence

Even Anand, the former procurement minister, has stated in the wake of the Russian invasion that the Canadian government must move quickly to build up the military.

Defence Minister Anita Anand holds a news conference in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

That includes increasing funding , modernizing Canada’s contribution to the NORAD aerospace defence network and increasing the commitment to NATO collective defence .

The recent Liberal-NDP coalition agreement supposedly included plans for “aggressive options” to improve defence spending , but the $8 billion promised by the Liberals was underwhelming in this regard.

The Conservatives aren’t likely to make any difference. Stephen Harper’s Conservatives, in power from 2006 to 2015, prioritized national sovereignty as a defence goal , but this was at the expense of delivering on Canada’s collective defence commitments.

Fears of ‘militarist’ mentality

The Navy, for its part, has emphasized these commitments, as has the Air Force. Concerns about “fifth-generation” aircraft, capable of fulfilling both NATO and NORAD requirements, however, clash with current public perceptions that procuring new fighters represents a militarist mentality .

Canada, however, cannot meet its international commitments, including humanitarian and peacekeeping missions, without new equipment.

Why have Canadian governments so significantly disregarded defence spending for so long? The blame must be shared between the proponents of the national sovereignty focus and the industrial benefits system built into Canada’s procurement process. The policy requires companies awarded defence procurement contracts to undertake business activities in Canada equal to the value of the contract.

The F-35s, for example, on which $613 million has been directly spent since 1997, have generated more than $2 billion in various contracts for Canadian firms despite the fact that no fighters have yet been delivered.

Furthermore, Canada has already sunk $2 billion into the enormous Canadian Surface Combatant project, again, without delivering a single warship. And so far, the Royal Canadian Navy has received only two of the eight Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships it ordered, with two others intended for the Coast Guard — now reported to cost $1.5 billion for two ships, inexplicably double the cost of the Navy’s own patrol ships .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hIFPG_0f6lj9OV00
The centre block of the future HMCS Max Bernays is moved from the fabrication building to dockside at the Irving Shipbuilding facility in Halifax in January 2021. The vessel is Canada’s third Arctic Offshore and Patrol Ship being built for the Royal Canadian Navy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Billions in ‘industrial benefits’

Industrial benefits stemming from the patrol ships program are expected to reach $3.1 billion . Additionally, the Coast Guard’s new heavy icebreakers are expected to cost $7.25 billion for two ships, whereas the original cost was $1.3 billion for one ship .

The alternative to this incessant defence overspending and under-delivering is buying platforms “off the shelf” and modifying them for Canadian use.

The Canadian government hasn’t always rejected this approach. The MV Asterix supply ship is a notable example: the German-built container ship was converted on schedule at the Davie shipyard in Québec between 2015 and 2017 , and has since operated on budget .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05aYXj_0f6lj9OV00
MV Asterisk, the Royal Canadian Navy’s supply ship, is seen in the harbour in Halifax in January 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Modified off-the-shelf purchases have also been used by the Air Force , as was the case with the C-17 and C-130J transport aircraft.

Deal rejected

Interestingly, in 2017, the Fincentari-Naval Group, an Italian-French consortium, offered to build 15 frigates based on its export-oriented warship design for no more than $30 billion to fulfil the Canadian Surface Combatant program’s requirements. Three of the ships were to be built in Europe .

The deal was rejected by the Liberals on the grounds that it was outside the parameters of the bidding process, meaning it wouldn’t meet the industrial benefits requirements.

Given the urgent need to rejuvenate Canada’s role as an international partner in the collective security system in the aftermath of the Ukraine war, continuing to dream of Canadian defence self-sufficiency through industrial benefits is a fantasy.

That’s clearly demonstrated by the inability of both Liberal and Conservative governments to appropriately fund defence and revitalize Canada’s crumbling military.

Andrea Riccardo Migone receives funding from Ryerson University.

Alexander Howlett does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Ships#Military Personnel#Canadian#Ukraine#Royal Canadian Navy#The Royal Canadian Navy#Hmcs#The Canadian Press#Liberals#Nato#The Canadian Armed Forces#The Armed Forces#Surface Combatant#Irving Shipbuilding
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Canada
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy