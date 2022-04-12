ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

Form 485BXT Pacer Funds Trust

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

FORM N-1A REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933[X]. Pre-Effective Amendment No. REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT OF 1940[X]. (Check appropriate box or boxes.) PACER FUNDS TRUST. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) 500 Chesterfield Parkway. Malvern, Pennsylvania 19355. (Address of Principal Executive Offices,...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$10,000,000,000,000 Asset Management Firm BlackRock Exploring Support for Crypto Assets

A top executive at investment management behemoth BlackRock says the company is researching crypto assets in response to heightened interest from clients. In a new letter, CEO and co-founder Larry Fink says that digital assets can resolve many of the problems associated with international payments, such as high prices and associated crimes.
MARKETS
WIBW

Gov. amends budget to include funds for new ‘housing trust fund’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the results of Kansas’ first housing needs assessment in 30 years now available, the Governor has released Budget Amendments to include funds to a new housing trust fund. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says an additional $50 million for affordable housing has been made available...
KANSAS STATE
iheart.com

Lawmakers Want to Establish a Bridge Trust Fund

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Two state lawmakers are pushing to establish a trust fund to fix Pennsylvania bridges and other state infrastructure. State Representatives Mike Carroll and Tim Hennessy say they'll introduce the 500-million dollar fund bill by the end of the month. They're hoping to get the funding in as part of the upcoming state budget negotiations but otherwise the money would come from state budget surpluses or federal pandemic relief funds.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Malvern, PA
Malvern, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ramirez#Streetinsider Premium#Pacer Funds Trust
Benzinga

GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX) Names Seasoned Transactional Attorney To Board Of Directors

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company, has named a new member of its board of directors. The company has appointed transactional lawyer Adele Hogan to the board; Hogan will replace Carl Williams. With more than three decades of experience, Hogan has been involved in an estimated $200 billion of securities, mergers, contracts and closed deals. She is currently a partner at Lucosky Brookman, where she also serves as the cochair of the Corporate, Mergers & Securities Practice Group overseeing mergers and capital markets transactions including IPOs, SPACs, de-SPACs, corporate side of bankruptcies, securities and derivatives. Previously she has been a partner at Hogan Law Associates, where she managed complex mergers, securities offerings, derivatives and financing deals. In addition, she is committed to education, teaching, chairing, and speaking at board associations and Fordham University; she also regularly judges transactional law competitions at Cornell Law School. “Adele is a highly respected, purpose-driven leader who has a proven, long-term track record of success throughout her legal career,” said Greenbox chair Ben Errez in the press release. “She is a partner at our securities law firm and has been material to recent acquisitions and securities compliance successes, and will be an important contributor to any M&A and dividend plans. She will be an affiliated board member, bringing the balance in the Board to three affiliated and four independent members. We welcome Adele to the Board and look forward to her contributions as we continue to strengthen and scale our business by integrating and leveraging our recent acquisitions into becoming a truly comprehensive global payment solutions leader.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Rolling Stone

Go Fund Yourself! The Public Isn’t Interested in Paying Top Oath Keeper’s Jan. 6 Legal Bills

Click here to read the full article. In our crowd-funded age, one might assume that being the founder of a nearly 40,000 member militia would confer advantages when it comes to raising cash online. But for Stewart Rhodes — the Oath Keepers honcho charged with leading a seditious conspiracy to block, by force, the transfer of power from Donald Trump to president Joe Biden — appeals for help funding his legal defense fund have gone all but unanswered. Rhodes was indicted just after the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurgency, and since Jan. 31 a banner headline at the top of...
CHARITIES
ValleyCentral

Applications open for StartUp Texas Pitch Summit

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation has opened its applications for the annual StartUp Texas Pitch Summit. The annual StartUp Texas Summit is a pitch competition where finalists present their business plans to a prestigious panel of industry leaders, corporate, angel, and venture investors who provide feedback and select winners, according to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
FOX40

Oil and gas industry expert discusses Biden’s E15 gas waiver

(KTXL) – While gas prices fall across the country, prices remain high in California. The Biden administration said families will save 10 cents per gallon thanks to his instruction to the Environmental Protection Agency to allow the sale of a cheaper type of gasoline this summer. Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Dave Rapson, an expert on […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy