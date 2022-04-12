ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Louisiana woman gets attacked inside restaurant; four suspects sought

By Dionne Johnson
 1 day ago

NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) A New Iberia woman was attacked and severely beaten over the weekend inside a local restaurant, police said.

It happened late Friday on Admiral Doyle Drive.

According to New Iberia police , video footage shows four women attacking and beating another woman inside the restaurant and into the parking lot.

Diners inside the restaurant were in shock and did not intervene, police said.

The four women are now wanted on multiple charges including attempted first degree murder.

They have been identified as:

  • Taylin McCoy, 23
  • Leotia Davis, 29
  • Kayla Warner, 31
  • Leetra Davis, 31
They face charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery, and inciting a felony criminal conspiracy.

Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the women is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.

