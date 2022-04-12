ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

PM must give assurance ministers have not used tax ‘schemes’, Labour leader says

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rr8oC_0f6lhSuF00

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the Prime Minister must give an assurance that no cabinet minister has ever used “schemes” to lower their tax burden.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s political career is at risk of being derailed by the row over his wife’s non-domiciled status and his own former holding of a US green card, along with the announcement on Tuesday that he had been fined by the Met for breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules.

Speaking during a visit to Glasgow on Tuesday, Sir Keir said the Prime Minister should be clear that no cabinet ministers have used such “schemes” in the past or are currently using them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKTyn_0f6lhSuF00
Sir Keir Starmer was speaking during a visit to Glasgow on Tuesday (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

“What I want from the Prime Minister is an assurance as to whether other members of his Cabinet have been using schemes, either now or in the past, to reduce their own tax burden in this way,” he said.

“Because they’ve all been out telling everybody else they’ve got to pay their taxes, there’s no option but to increase their taxes.

“We’re entitled to know if other members of the Cabinet have been using these schemes.”

Sir Keir said there was no need for a “long investigation, just a simple yes (or) no”.

Quite frankly, the sooner the Chancellor gets on and answers those questions the better for everybody

The Labour leader went on to say that there is “nothing unfair” about questioning the finances of the Chancellor’s wife in this manner.

“There is nothing unfair about criticising a Chancellor who says to millions of people ‘I’ve no option but to put your tax up’ whilst at the same time it appears his own household may have been using schemes to reduce their own tax,” Sir Keir said.

“That’s a very obvious conflict of interest.

“I think that on behalf of everybody that is really struggling with their bills and the cost of living with increased taxes, they’re entitled to know basic answers to basic questions.

“Quite frankly, the sooner the Chancellor gets on and answers those questions the better for everybody.”

It has been estimated that her non-dom status could have saved her £20 million in taxes on dividends from her shares in Infosys, an Indian IT company founded by her father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XyRpQ_0f6lhSuF00
Revelations about the Chancellor and his wife’s financial arrangements have been under scrutiny in recent weeks (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Public records show Infosys has received more than £50 million in UK public sector contracts since 2015, with Labour arguing Mr Sunak should have registered an interest in the firm, because of his wife’s involvement.

Mr Sunak has ordered a full-scale investigation by the Cabinet Office and the Treasury into who leaked details of his wife’s tax status to The Independent, which triggered the row.

Speculation at Westminster has suggested a Labour-sympathising civil servant or rivals in No 10 could have been behind the leaking of the confidential information.

Tensions between No 10 and the Chancellor have increased following a spring statement which was criticised for not doing enough to help address the cost-of-living crisis.

Boris Johnson has agreed to a request from Mr Sunak asking for Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on ministerial interests, to review all his declarations of interest since he became a minister in 2018 to ensure they had been properly stated.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rishi Sunak is ‘Mr Tax’ and Britons are paying the price, says Labour

Rishi Sunak has been branded “Mr Tax” by Labour as they accused him of “acting in his own interest” rather than those of Britons. Shadow work and pensions secretary Jon Ashworth gave the nickname to Mr Sunak while warning that pensioners have been “cutting back on hot meals” and “forgoing hot showers” as they cannot afford the cost.
INCOME TAX
newschain

Countries must send arms to Ukraine, says Czech prime minister

The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia safely returned to Central Europe on Wednesday after visiting Kyiv to show support for Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s military invasion. Czech prime minister, Petr Fiala, called on as many countries as possible to equip Ukraine with...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
EUROPE
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#Tax Burden#Labour#Cabinet
The Guardian

How Boris Johnson’s damage-limitation operation works

After almost losing control of his parliamentary party over the Partygate scandal, Boris Johnson created a Westminster operation designed to perform serious damage limitation, which leapt into action when it was revealed he broke lockdown law. This is how it works:. The uber-loyal cabinet ministers. Every cabinet needs a media...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson compares Ukraine war to Brexit vote

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared the plight of Ukraine with the Brexit vote, saying people's instincts are "to choose freedom every time". Mr Johnson said he didn't believe people voted to leave the European Union because "they were hostile to foreigners", but because "they wanted to be free".
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
newschain

Starmer emphatically rules out deals with SNP at local and national level

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has emphatically ruled out a coalition with the SNP at local and national level. Speaking during a visit to Glasgow with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on Tuesday, the Labour leader reiterated his aversion to any deals in the next general election, but also stressed there would be no coalitions following the council elections in May.
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson is a truthful man, says Scottish Tory leader

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said the Prime Minister is a truthful man, but stressed he must explain the circumstances around his recent police fine to the House of Commons. Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were given fixed penalty notices on Tuesday for their...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Tory MPs using Ukraine invasion to defend law-breaking prime minister

Tory ministers have rallied around Boris Johnson after he was found by police to have broken his own Covid rules, making him the first prime minister to be hit with criminal sanctions while in office.His cabinet, including Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and foreign secretary Liz Truss, lined up to defend Mr Johnson as he faced resignation calls after being fined over a party held on 19 June 2020 to mark his 56th birthday, with several using Russia’s war against Ukraine to move on from the issue.Earlier, Mr Johnson said it "did not occur" to him that the gathering might...
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson pays Covid fine and apologises for lockdown breach

Boris Johnson has paid a fine for attending his birthday bash in Downing Street and offered a “full apology” for the lockdown-busting event. The Prime Minister said it “did not occur” to him that the gathering in the Cabinet Room on June 19 2020 to mark his 56th birthday was a violation of coronavirus rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy