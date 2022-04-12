ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

13-year-old Alabama child killed in shooting

By Elizabeth White
 1 day ago

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) – A 13-year-old Opelika youth has died in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Monday afternoon, April 11. The shooting is under investigation.

Families, doctors contest Alabama transgender treatment ban

Around 4:30c Opelika Police Department received a call of a gunshot victim in the 300 Block of Wittel Avenue. First responders arrived on the scene and located the 13-year-old victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Paramedics began life-saving measures at the scene before transporting the victim to East Alabama Medical Center where they succumbed to their injuries at 5:15 p.m.

This incident remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

