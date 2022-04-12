13-year-old Alabama child killed in shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) – A 13-year-old Opelika youth has died in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Monday afternoon, April 11. The shooting is under investigation.Families, doctors contest Alabama transgender treatment ban
Around 4:30c Opelika Police Department received a call of a gunshot victim in the 300 Block of Wittel Avenue. First responders arrived on the scene and located the 13-year-old victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Paramedics began life-saving measures at the scene before transporting the victim to East Alabama Medical Center where they succumbed to their injuries at 5:15 p.m.
This incident remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0