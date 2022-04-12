ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Ambulance' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in Michael Bay's Latest?

By Drake Lupton
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Bay–three syllables that have become synonymous with action, style, and Transformers. As a director, he’s been steadily cranking out kick-ass pictures every year or two since the mid-90s. He’s also a prodigious producer responsible for original and rebooted horror films including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th (2009), as...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele reunite for new Netflix movie

Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele, known as comedy duo Key and Peele, are reuniting for a new film on Netflix. But even more exciting than that, it's a new animated film from Henry Sellick, who directed Coraline, The Nightmare Before Christmas and James and the Giant Peach. Deadline reports that...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Ambulance’ Review: Jake Gyllenhaal in Michael Bay’s ’90s-Retro Excessive ‘Die Hard’ on an EMS Van

Click here to read the full article. At a time of strife, division, anxiety, and war, you might think the moment would be right for a nostalgic escape to the retro-excessive trash-movie mystique of the ’90s — an age when action thrillers were big, loud, decadent, “rebellious” and, as often as not, ripped off from “Die Hard.” “Ambulance,” however, could make you rethink that impulse. It’s directed by Michael Bay, who over the years has trafficked in a great many varieties of excess: massively scaled kiddie gizmo excess (the “Transformers” films), apocalyptic sci-fi excess (“Armageddon”), fake-authentic historical excess (“Pearl Harbor”),...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GamesRadar+

The Offer trailer goes behind the scenes on the making of The Godfather

A new trailer has been released for The Offer, the Paramount Plus miniseries about the making of The Godfather. The series follows the development and production of The Godfather, which was released in 1972. Miles Teller plays Albert S. Ruddy, the producer of The Godfather (as well as other movies like Million Dollar Baby and The Longest Yard) and chronicles his struggles to get the movie made – at the time, director Francis Ford Coppola was relatively unknown and the studio doubted how popular a gangster movie would be.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Eiza González
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Guy Ritchie
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Patrick Swayze
Collider

'Saturday Night Live': Jake Gyllenhaal's Best Sketches, Ranked

Actor extraordinaire Jake Gyllenhaal returned to Studio 8H last night with musical guest Camila Cabello to host Saturday Night Live fifteen years after his hosting debut. Over the last 30 years, Gyllenhaal has developed an impressive career on both the stage and screen. Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Gyllenhaal was immersed in the world of entertainment from day one. Brought up by two creative parents, his father Stephen Gyllenhaal an Emmy-nominated director, and his mother Naomi Foner, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter, it’s easy to see why Jake would be so drawn to the arts. But for him, it was really watching his older sister Maggie Gyllenhaal thrive on stage that got him interested in performing: “Watching her act or have fun on stage when we were really young was a huge influence on me.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed

Gilbert Gottfried's cause of death has been revealed. In a statement shared with ET, Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, shared that the comedian died from "Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II." He was 67. According to the Rare Diseases website, Myotonic Dystrophy type II is...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'The Thing About Pam' Cast & Character Guide

When Dateline started premiering episodes about Pam Hupp back in 2013, they had no idea what they were in for. Over the next few years, they would keep coming back to Hupp as her name would continually be linked to several murders. She was finally arrested in 2016 for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger, In 2019, Dateline released a multi-episode podcast all about Hupp’s story. And they were right, there are some real strange things about Pam. NBC picked up the story now called The Thing About Pam starring Renée Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, and Judy Greer for a limited series that premiered on March 8, 2022. Here is a list of the characters to watch out for.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals A Shocking Detail About Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch Shockingly Reveals: Doctor Strange Is Not An Avenger. With only more than two months before the Doctor Strange sequel finally hit the big screens, the hype for the film constantly gets bigger. Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange made his debut in 2016's Doctor Strange and was instantly followed by substantial involvement in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Doctor Strange's last appearance was 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he helped new Avenger member Peter Parker in forging a spell that would conceal his identity.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Transformers#American#Danish#Emt Cam Thompson
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
People

The Batman Locks in HBO Max Premiere Date

The Batman is coming home soon. Now in theaters, Robert Pattinson's take on the DC Comics character will launch on HBO Max on Monday, April 18, and also will air on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8 PM ET, as reported by Deadline. Also starring Zoë Kravitz as Selina...
MOVIES
Complex

Watch the Teaser Trailer for HBO’s ‘We Own This City’ Starring Jon Bernthal

The first teaser trailer for HBO’s new limited series We Own This City is here, and boy does this show look good. Based on the book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops, and Corruption, the show “examines the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work,” according to its official synopsis.
BALTIMORE, MD
Collider

'Human Resources' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who In the 'Big Mouth' Spinoff?

Human Resources is a new comedy from the creators of the hit show Big Mouth, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. Described by the creators as Big Mouth meets The Office, this workplace spin-off comedy set in the world of monsters is sure to create plenty of laughs for adult audiences. The show will feature the same animation style as Big Mouth and include several of the same characters. Human Resources is available only on Netflix and here are all the key characters to watch out for.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Ambulance review: Michael Bay’s exhausting chase movie looks like it’s been edited mid-panic attack

Dir: Michael Bay. Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González, Garret Dillahunt. 15, 136 minutes.While the UK clapped for its carers, America gave them Ambulance – a detonation of undiluted Michael Bay-ness that both elevates and reduces the role of ambulance worker to a symbol of pure, red-blooded patriotism. It’s as exhausting as it is exhilarating, in the way you both expect and desire from a Bay film. Will ambulance workers be touched by such a tribute? Perhaps, so far as you can feel honoured by a film designed to give people a taste of what it’s like...
MOVIES
Collider

Exclusive: Michael Bay on the Toughest Shot He’s Ever Done, 'Armageddon,' Bruce Willis, Sean Connery & How Sony Didn’t Believe in ‘Bad Boys’

If you’re a fan of Michael Bay and want to hear him share some awesome stories about the making of his movies, you’re about to be very happy. Last week, Collider hosted an early screening of Bay’s new movie, Ambulance, and after the screening ended, he joined me for an epic 90-minute Q&A! If you’re not aware, Bay rarely does Q&As, which is one of the reasons we made sure to film the event.
MOVIES
Collider

Every 'Dirty Harry' Movie Ranked Worst To Best

The legendary Clint Eastwood turns 92 this year, and it seems like after one of the longest careers in Hollywood, he’s finally settling down. It’s ironic that Eastwood’s retirement comes thirty years after his film Unforgiven was released; the western epic was seemingly the “summation” of all of his characters up until that point, but Eastwood continued to direct and act for another three decades. Eastwood’s final film Cry Macho was released in theaters and on HBO Max last fall, but if there’s one thing you shouldn’t do, it's to count him out of the game entirely.
MOVIES
Collider

Exclusive: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Featurette Reveals the Film's Numerous Easter Eggs

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its Easter eggs. With such a massive universe to tie together, it’s not a surprise that references and hints to other projects pop up across the MCU, stretching from Iron Man to Guardians of the Galaxy to Hawkeye — hell, they’ve practically made a signature out of it with their iconic post-credit scenes. And now, Collider is excited to exclusively premiere a featurette highlighting all the Easter eggs in the MCU’s newest film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'Star Trek's Prime Directive Changed the Course of Sci-Fi Forever

If you're a sci-fi fan, there's likely been a time in your life when you've been show-surfing and stumbled upon a classic of a bygone era. Maybe it was The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) or The Man From Planet X (1951), but so many of these early sci-fi films seem to share a common thread. Extraterrestrials either land on Earth, or humankind reach out into the stars and eventually other planets. Either way, we as humans are faced with a life form we've never seen before and have no understanding of. Using the previously mentioned films as examples, we immediately meet these new forms of life with suspicion, an intent to exploit them, or even outright violence. One might chock some of this up to social commentary of the time period, as 1950s science fiction, in particular, was steeped in the nuclear arms race and the rising panic instilled through McCarthyism. However, even today, we see more than a few films where extraplanetary life is immediately acted upon in an outright hostile manner. With that having been said, there are more than a few bits of media that see humanity coexisting with a menagerie of alien life — most notably, Star Trek.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy