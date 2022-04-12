Two metro teams among those in first boys tennis coaches poll

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Late into his junior season, all-state junior Traijan Sain does not have a single college scholarship offer. “Our generation especially the grade before me they were down feeding for scrubs that were just hanging down low,” said the Cedar Rapids Washington junior. Recruiting for...
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Marshalltown girls’ track and field team took sixth place out of eight teams at a warm and windy Cedar Rapids Prairie Co-Ed invitational on Tuesday night. The Bobcats came away with 55 points, ahead of Cedar Rapids Washington (32) and Jefferson (17) in the...
A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Myles Scheckel of Cedar Rapids has always liked competing. Myles, who has Down syndrome, ran cross country for Harding Middle School. Now a sophomore at Kennedy, he competes in the Special Olympics, where he brought home a couple of medals. Myles is a huge Iowa...
The Heartlanders, in their inaugural season, play their games at Xtream Arena in Coralville and are gaining popularity for the sport in the market. The first puck drop of the Iowa Heartlanders’ inaugural season was observed by thousands of spectators — 4,017 to be precise, not counting the players, the staff, or the folks who keep the Xtream Arena in Coralville up and running.
Comments / 0