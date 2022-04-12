Two metro teams among those in first boys tennis coaches poll

The Heartlanders, in their inaugural season, play their games at Xtream Arena in Coralville and are gaining popularity for the sport in the market. The first puck drop of the Iowa Heartlanders’ inaugural season was observed by thousands of spectators — 4,017 to be precise, not counting the players, the staff, or the folks who keep the Xtream Arena in Coralville up and running.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO