Brooklyn, NY

At least 16 shot or hurt in NYC by man wearing gas mask, construction vest

KGO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNSET PARK, Brooklyn -- At least 16 people were shot or otherwise injured after a lone gunman in a reflective vest and a gas mask threw smoke bombs on a subway car in Brooklyn and began shooting Tuesday morning. A manhunt is now underway as details continue to emerge...

abc7news.com

CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Olney After Gunmen Fired At Least 28 Shots: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on Tuesday. The shooting occurred on 5th and West Champlost Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Police said while investigating a homicide at 5th Street, they heard four gunshots four blocks north at 5th and West Champlost Avenue. Officers tell Eyewitness News they then found a man slumped in the driver’s seat of a Blue Infinity Q70 with a gunshot wound to his cheek. Police believe two people fired at least 28 shots through the window of the car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:10 a.m., according to officials.  At this point, police do not believe the shootings in Olney are connected. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox40jackson.com

Gov. Whitmer race impacted by fatal shooting, former police chief says ‘she’s not a real friend of policing’

The fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Black man by a Grand Rapids police officer this month has created a new source of contention in the Michigan governor’s race. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Wednesday calling for a “transparent, independent investigation” into the shooting of Patrick Lyoya who was killed on April 4 after a traffic stop. She said she spoke to Lyoya’s family and “our hearts are with them and the Grand Rapids community who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
KGO

NYC subway shooting updates: Suspect put on gas mask, opened fire

A gunman donned a gas mask, detonated a smoke canister and opened fire on a New York City subway train Tuesday morning, shooting 10 people and sparking panic during the rush-hour commute. Twenty-nine victims have gone to Brooklyn hospitals with various injuries. Five people are in critical but stable condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KGO

NYC subway shooting updates: Cops locate truck linked to suspect

A gunman donned a gas mask, detonated a smoke canister and opened fire on a New York City subway train Tuesday morning, shooting 10 people and sparking panic during the rush-hour commute. Twenty-nine victims went to Brooklyn hospitals with various injuries. Five people were critically injured and have since stabilized,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KGO

NYC subway shooting updates: Gun, 3 extended round magazines found

A gunman donned a gas mask, detonated a smoke canister and opened fire on a New York City subway train Tuesday morning, shooting 10 people and sparking panic during the rush-hour commute. Twenty-nine victims went to Brooklyn hospitals with various injuries. Five people were critically injured and have since stabilized,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Musician Slain In 'Sickening' NJ Shooting That Left Roomie Critical Had Big Instagram Presence

Shock and sadness spread on Friday, April 15 following a double shooting that left a beloved 27-year-old musician dead. Maurice Kobassic —who went by Millah Mack as an artist — posted videos of himself partying to his Instagram story in the hours before he was shot and killed near the entrance of the Fox Meadow Apartment Complex off Route 73 in Maple Shade with a gunshot wound around 3:30 a.m.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

