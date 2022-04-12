ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Irish Government to consider financial reward for information on Kinahan cartel

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nkimx_0f6lfPl800

Irish premier Micheal Martin said the Government will consider offering a financial reward for information on the Kinahan gang.

Mr Martin said he will discuss it with his Government colleagues and keep the measure under review.

It come as US authorities offered a five million dollar reward for information on the Kinahan cartel gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders.

The US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang as part of a bid to target their financial operations.

It was revealed on Tuesday that US authorities were offering the five million dollar reward (£3.8 million/4.6 million euro) for information that will lead to the “financial destruction” of the Kinahan gang or the arrest and conviction of its leaders, Christy Kinahan Snr and/or his sons Daniel and Christopher Jnr.

Mr Martin has welcomed the US government crackdown on the Kinahan crime gang as “very, very significant”.

“I welcome this, and I do believe that we have to work internationally, and collaborate with other authorities in respect of these issues,” he said.

Asked whether the Irish government would follow with a similar reward for information that leads to the arrest of key gang members, Mr Martin said the government “want to do everything we possibly can generally to deal with criminality in our country”, acknowledging the importance of international collaboration, noting that crime crosses borders.

“I will discuss that with government colleagues and certainly keep an issue like that under review.

“We do have the criminal assets bureau which was an initiative many many years ago following the murder of Veronica Guerin.”

Hopefully, we'll see it produce results because that particular organisation has escaped justice for far too long

Leo Varadkar

Mr Martin said that he did not discuss the sanctions when he spoke to US President Joe Biden while he was in Washington DC for St Patrick’s Day.

Meanwhile, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar welcomed the development in the Kinahan case, describing it as “good news” and “positive”.

He said that the international gang has escaped justice for too long.

Mr Varadkar said on Tuesday: “My understanding is that it only arose and it’s only really happening largely because of work done by the gardai and cooperation between the gardai and the FBI and the US authorities.

“Hopefully, we’ll see it produce results because that particular organisation has escaped justice for far too long.

“Perhaps this is evidence of the net getting tighter.”

Mr Varadkar also said he thinks offering financial rewards for information is “worthy of consideration” but added it is not something that has been done in the past.

“If you think of the cost to the nation of what criminal enterprises do, giving people a reward for information probably makes sense,” Mr Varadkar added.

He said that he has not given the proposal much thought but that it might be something Justice Minister Helen McEntee would consider.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Kinahan Cartel: US sanctions cartel leader with links to Tyson Fury

US officials have announced sanctions against several top members of the Irish Kinahan organised crime group. Among the seven individuals sanctioned by the US Treasury is Daniel Kinahan, who has previously worked as an advisor to boxer Tyson Fury. Treasury officials said Mr Kinahan "is believed to run the day-to-day...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Government to start moving Ukrainian refugees in with Irish families

The Government is to start the process of moving Ukrainian refugees in with Irish families, Roderic O’Gorman said.The Minister for Children said that vacant properties will be used first to house Ukrainians fleeing the war.Around 20,000 offers of accommodation have been pledged by Irish people, including from Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.Mr O’Gorman said that 9,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland, and the vast majority are staying in hotels.He also said that EU countries are expected to receive tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the weeks ahead.“It’s certainly those numbers that we’re preparing for,” he added.“We’re continuing to look to book...
WORLD
The Independent

David Lammy calls for new law to target proxies shielding Russian oligarchs from sanctions

Britain should introduce a US-style law targeting proxies used by oligarchs to shield their wealth, Labour’s David Lammy has insisted.The shadow foreign secretary said the move would prevent Kremlin-linked individuals transferring their money through companies and “squeeze Putin’s cronies harder”.In an interview with The Independent, Mr Lammy also insisted the UK’s policy towards Ukraine would not change if Boris Johnson was ousted from No 10 amid the ongoing partygate scandal, despite ministers insisting it is vital the prime minister remains in Downing Street because of the war.With only a handful of Conservative MPs calling on the prime minister to resign...
POLITICS
The Independent

US gambling group seeks crackdown on illegal betting sites

The U.S. gambling industry's national trade association is asking the federal government to crack down on illegal betting sites, saying consumers need to be protected.The American Gaming Association said Thursday it sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking the Justice Department to investigate and prosecute the largest illegal bookmaking operations.“While the challenge of illegal gambling is not new, the brazen and coordinated manner in which it occurs — both online and in communities — has elevated this problem to a level that requires significant federal attention,” wrote Bill Miller, the association's president.The Justice Department did not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Veronica Guerin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Leo Varadkar
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cartel#Fbi#Criminal Assets Bureau#Daniel Kinahan#Dea#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Salon

"Dehumanizing and cynical": Abbott's migrant bus stunt may have been "coordinated" with Fox News

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Appalled human rights defenders condemned Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday after the first bus of migrants he sent from the U.S.-Mexico border to the nation's capital arrived outside an office building that houses Fox News, which quickly provided glowing coverage of the far-right official's latest effort to demonize immigrants.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian warship 'seriously damaged' as Polish president accuses Putin of ‘terrorism’

The Russian Defence Ministry has said the entire crew of a key warship has been evacuated, following reports the Moskva missile cruiser had been struck and badly damaged by Ukrainian forces.Russia’s state media confirmed the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, had been seriously damaged “as a result of detonation of ammunition that occurred as a result of a fire”. A Ukrainian official earlier said the Moskva had been hit by two missiles.Meanwhile, Polish president Andrzej Duda has accused Russia of “terrorism”, saying those responsible for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine should be brought to justice for their...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

604K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy