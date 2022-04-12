ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Shadow education secretary heckled by teachers over Ofsted remarks

By Catherine Lough
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpVaT_0f6lfO7d00

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson was heckled by teachers when she said it was time for the schools inspectorate Ofsted to “turn a corner”.

Speaking at the National Education Union’s annual conference in Bournemouth , Ms Phillipson said she wanted to “make Ofsted better”, adding “to be supportive of Ofsted’s role, is not to believe it cannot be better”.

NEU president Daniel Kebede was forced to intervene as shouts of “Ofsted is not welcome here” erupted from the floor, telling the audience: “I’m not going to have this continued shouting out. If you don’t want to be here, no one’s forcing you.”

Around a hundred people who left the conference hall formed a demonstration outside, but the heckling continued within and Mr Kebede told members that they were “like children” and to “settle down”.

I hear all the time from teachers, school staff and school leaders about how they often feel that the way in which inspection is carried out is punitive and not as supportive as it ought to be . So, I understand the frustration that teachers feel around that

Bridget Phillipson, Labour

Many NEU members want to see Ofsted abolished, whereas Ms Phillipson has said Labour plans to reform rather than abolish the inspectorate.

Following her speech, Ms Phillipson said: “I think accountability in schools matters – it matters to parents, but I was also clear that Ofsted does need to change.”

“I don’t think we’re getting the balance right. And I want to speak to teachers, to leaders and to parents about how we make that change and what that looks like. But if that’s going to be effective, it’s got to be a two-way process and that means genuine engagement.”

She added: “You can’t be in a conversation if you’re not taking part in the conversation. If people don’t want to engage, that’s their choice.”

She said that she understood the frustrations of teachers when it came to Ofsted.

“I hear all the time from teachers, school staff and school leaders about how they often feel that the way in which inspection is carried out is punitive and not as supportive as it ought to be.”

“So, I understand the frustration that teachers feel around that,” she said.

Asked if she would return to conference next year, Ms Phillipson said: “I’m always keen to hear from teachers and school staff so always happy to come back.”

Ms Phillipson said the National Union of Students needed to “look again” at the issue of antisemitism within its ranks, following a letter from 21 former presidents raising concerns over how the NUS was responding to allegations of prejudice.

“It’s right that they urgently consider the situation – there can be no place for prejudice or discrimination in any form, in any part of our public life and I think it is vital that the NUS look again at this,” she said.

Ms Phillipson was asked about the NEU’s alliance with activist group Stop The War, which is opposed to the expansion of Nato.

She said: “Labour’s been clear that we stand behind the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian government against the terrible aggression that they’re seeing from Putin’s Russian forces.”

“We have seen in recent days in particular appalling atrocities, horrific images and terrible stories of what has been carried out by Russian forces in Ukraine – that’s where Labour’s focus will be on in making sure that we back Ukrainian government and that we see an end to Russian aggression.”

“That has to also involve tougher sanctions, clear responsibility that this rests with Putin’s Russia.”

An emergency motion on the war in Ukraine at the conference on Tuesday afternoon calls for recognition of “Ukraine’s right to sovereignty and self-determination” but adds that the “deployment of British and Nato forces in Ukraine would be a dangerous escalation” and that “this war must not lead to an expansion of military alliances in Europe”.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Teachers condemn ‘offensive’ and ‘inaccurate’ Fabricant comments

Teachers’ leaders have said the comments are an insult to the profession. Teachers’ leaders have condemned comments from an MP suggesting that they had a “quiet drink” in the staffroom after a long day, as he defended the Prime Minister over partygate. On Tuesday, Lichfield MP...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Swearing at teachers has become accepted in some schools, union warns

Widespread swearing at teachers is among the behavioural problems which have become accepted in some schools, a union leader has said.Mike Corbett, national officer for Scotland at the NASUWT union, said many teachers reported that violent behaviour had worsened after pupils returned to classrooms during the pandemic.Speaking at a fringe event at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen, he said poor behaviour is increasingly a problem in all years of primary school.There is currently a lack of research on the issue, he said.Mr Corbett said: “Many of our members are telling us that since kids have come back, there’s more...
EDUCATION
BBC

Ampleforth College: Ofsted 'inadequate' rating over secret party

A secret end-of-year party at a Roman Catholic boarding school ended with one pupil in hospital and another passed out in an orchard, a report says. Students at Ampleforth College disabled locks and dodged CCTV cameras to gather within the grounds, Ofsted said. Inspectors said alcohol was smuggled on to...
EDUCATION
BBC

Nurses and teachers anger over MP's lockdown drink comment

Teachers and nurses in Wales have said claims by a Tory MP that they would drink in staff rooms during lockdown were "upsetting" and "offensive". Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said Boris Johnson behaved like teachers and nurses in the pandemic. Associate director for nursing policy at Royal College of Nursing...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bridget Phillipson
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian warship 'seriously damaged' as Polish president accuses Putin of ‘terrorism’

The Russian Defence Ministry has said the entire crew of a key warship has been evacuated, following reports the Moskva missile cruiser had been struck and badly damaged by Ukrainian forces.Russia’s state media confirmed the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, had been seriously damaged “as a result of detonation of ammunition that occurred as a result of a fire”. A Ukrainian official earlier said the Moskva had been hit by two missiles.Meanwhile, Polish president Andrzej Duda has accused Russia of “terrorism”, saying those responsible for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine should be brought to justice for their...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ofsted#Antisemitism#Uk#Neu#Labour
The Independent

Partygate: Tory MP Fabricant claims ‘many nurses and teachers’ also broke law

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has attempted to defend Boris Johnson for breaking his own lockdown laws by suggesting “many teachers and nurses” also broke the rules.The MP for Lichfield rushed to justify Mr Johnson’s breaches of Covid law - at a surprise birthday party thrown for him by wife Carrie and No 10 staff - by claiming the prime minister was not aware at the time that he was breaking the law.Mr Fabricant compared Mr Johnson’s actions, for which he was fined by police on Tuesday, as being like “many teachers and nurses who after a very, very...
POLITICS
BBC

Grieving Russians can't believe talk of war crimes in Ukraine

In Stavropol cemetery, there is a new line of graves. The fresh mounds of earth are covered in a sea of flowers. Decorating the graves, fluttering in the breeze, are military banners with emblems of elite Russian units. Fixed to wooden crosses are the portraits of soldiers, their names and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government ‘devoid of ideas’ for improving education, says Labour

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson has said the Government’s policies were “devoid of ideas”.Speaking at the National Education Union’s annual conference in Bournemouth on Tuesday, Ms Phillipson said the Government’s Schools White Paper and Send (special educational needs and disabilities) Review, published in March, “signalled” the Department for Education was “out of ideas”.She said it included a “commitment to teach the hours most schools already do”, referring to the White Paper’s proposal for a minimum school week length of 32.5 hours.And she added that it committed to “support kids falling behind as teachers already do”, in reference to the paper’s...
EDUCATION
BBC

Michael Fabricant's lockdown drink comments 'laughable', say teachers

Teachers said claims by a Tory MP that they would drink in staff rooms during lockdown are "laughable" and "bizarre". One said if she had an alcoholic drink at her school at any time she could have lost her job. Another with elderly parents said he was too stressed at...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
The Independent

By-election set to be triggered as MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigns after conviction

Boris Johnson faces a potentially challenging by-election in Wakefield after the former Tory MP for the constituency resigned after his conviction for sexually assaulting a boy.Imran Ahmad Khan had been resisting calls to stand down despite the Conservatives expelling him when he was found guilty this week.But on Thursday the disgraced politician said he would resign, saying it is “intolerable” for voters in the West Yorkshire constituency to have muted representation while he appeals.pic.twitter.com/RBtTJjGFVT— Imran Ahmad Khan MP 🇬🇧 (@imranahmadkhan) April 14, 2022He said the move would allow him to “focus entirely on clearing my name”.Labour had held the seat...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Zelenskyy Turns to the Laws of War in Prosecuting Kremlin Ally Caught in Uniform

The Ukrainian security service released a photo this week of a disheveled man in a conspicuously crisp Ukrainian army uniform manacled in a chair next to a radiator. For President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the picture of Viktor Medvedchuk that Kyiv released on social media presents a triumph for the Ukrainian secret service operatives who tracked down the Russian oligarch missing for nearly two months in the midst of a brutal conflict. The close ally of President Vladimir Putin now represents a lucrative prize to trade for the release of soldiers in Russian captivity, as the Ukrainian leader suggested in a pre-dawn video address on Wednesday.
POLITICS
The Independent

David Lammy calls for new law to target proxies shielding Russian oligarchs from sanctions

Britain should introduce a US-style law targeting proxies used by oligarchs to shield their wealth, Labour’s David Lammy has insisted.The shadow foreign secretary said the move would prevent Kremlin-linked individuals transferring their money through companies and “squeeze Putin’s cronies harder”.In an interview with The Independent, Mr Lammy also insisted the UK’s policy towards Ukraine would not change if Boris Johnson was ousted from No 10 amid the ongoing partygate scandal, despite ministers insisting it is vital the prime minister remains in Downing Street because of the war.With only a handful of Conservative MPs calling on the prime minister to resign...
POLITICS
The Independent

Culture wars ‘rage’ on in national curriculum, teachers say

Teachers’ leaders have said that the “culture wars rage” on over the national curriculum.They announced that they will “critically interrogate” the Government’s plans for a new model history curriculum, which Schools Minister Robin Walker has said plans to include diversity in a “meaningful, rather than tokenistic” way.Mary Bousted, joint general secretary for the NEU, said that when she was head of English at a comprehensive school in Harrow in the 1980s, she had taught in a school where 38 first languages were spoken.“I took the opportunity of the new GCSEs to bring into the curriculum authors from the many cultures...
EDUCATION
BBC

Hillsborough: Mayors ask MPs to back law to support disaster families

Two mayors have written to MPs urging them to back a Hillsborough Law ahead of the disaster's 33rd anniversary. Liverpool City Region and Greater Manchester mayors Steve Rotheram and Andy Burnham have renewed calls for fairer treatment for bereaved families. They are calling for changes to the justice system to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Blow to Boris Johnson as justice minister quits over his failure to resign after Covid fine

Boris Johnson’s hopes of drawing a line under the Partygate affair with a public apology were dealt a massive blow today as a justice minister quit the government in protest at the prime minister’s failure to resign after being fined for breaking Covid laws.Lord Wolfson said that the “repeated rule-breaking and breaches of the criminal law” in Downing Street could not be allowed to be treated with “constitutional impunity”.The eminent commercial barrister and QC – granted a peerage by Mr Johnson in 2020 when he was appointed to the government – was the first minister to quit over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

604K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy