Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak fined over Downing Street lockdown parties

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 3 days ago

Prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak will be fined by police for attending parties in Downing Street while the UK was in lockdown.

The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday (12 April) that they had made over 50 referrals for fixed penalty notices to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for breaches of Covid-19 regulations in relation to parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

The fines have been issued as part of the Met's Operation Hillman. No further details about the identities of those facing fines have been released.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

