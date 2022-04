A Georgetown man was seriously injured April 8 following a crash on Route 1. The collision happened at 8:41 a.m. on Route 1 near the Red Mill Inn when a 55-year-old Lewes woman driving a 2004 Toyota Sienna northbound on Route 1 stopped at the crossover to turn into the inn entrance at 16218 Coastal Highway, said Sgt. Heather Pepper of the Delaware State Police. At the same time, she said, a 47-year-old Georgetown woman was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer southbound on Route 1; that vehicle struck the right side of the Sienna. The Sienna driver and a passenger, a 56-year-old Georgetown man, were flown to an area hospital with serious injuries, Pepper said.

