ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Everything we know about the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

By Clémence Michallon
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238F14_0f6lf6Jo00

The defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began with jury selection on Monday (11 April).

Proceedings are being held in Fairfax, Virginia , and are expected to last about two weeks.

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard - live updates

Here is everything we know about the case so far:

What are the allegations being made?

Johnny Depp filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard in March 2019.

He alleges that Heard defamed him in an op-ed she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post.

The op-ed, which ran in December of that year, is titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

In it, Heard wrote in part: “Like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.”

Depp isn’t mentioned by name in the op-ed, but his legal team has argued that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which it says is “categorically and demonstrably false”.

What is at stake?

Depp has asked for compensatory damages of “not less than $50m”.

In August 2020, Heard filed a counterclaim against Depp in response to his libel lawsuit, accusing him of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”

Heard has asked to be granted immunity from Depp’s complaint, and for compensatory damages of “not more than $100m”, specifying this is “twice the amount Mr Depp asserted against Ms Heard.”

Wasn’t there already a court case?

Yes, but in a different jurisdiction and with a different defendant.

In 2018, Depp sued News Group Newspapers, the company that publishes The Sun , for alleged libel over an article published in the tabloid newspaper in April of that year, with the headline: “Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?”

The case went to trial in 2020. Heard testified as a witness for The Sun .

Depp lost the libel battle in November 2020, when Justice Andrew Nicol said the defendants proved that their allegations against Depp were “substantially true,” as reported by The Associated Press at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Johnny Depp And Amber Heard: A Timeline Of Their Professional And Personal Relationship

In April 2022, the ongoing legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finally went to trial, years after the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his The Rum Diary co-star first filed massive defamation suits against one another. But with this whole saga having been going on for a considerable amount of time at this point, it is admittedly fairly easy to get lost in it all and forget how we got here or how it started entirely.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he’s obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser. The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.The billionaire tech entrepreneur has been listed as a...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Johnny Depp became 'monster' on drugs and alcohol, court hears

"Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp physically and sexually abused his then-wife Amber Heard during drug- and alcohol-fueled benders during which he became a "monster," her lawyers told a court Tuesday. "It's during these rages that Mr Depp engaged in verbal, emotional, physical and sexual abuse of Amber."
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Amber Heard says she's still paying the price for 'speaking out against men in power' ahead of $50M libel trial with ex Johnny Depp, plus more news

Amber Heard addresses upcoming courtroom showdown against ex, Johnny Depp. Amber Heard is taking a break from social media as she and her ex, Johnny Depp, head back to court. "I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks," Amber, 35, told her Instagram and Twitter followers on April 9. "As you may know, I'll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse," she wrote, referencing the 58-year-old actor's $50 million libel suit against her. "I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world." Amber concluded by acknowledging "the ongoing support I've been fortunate to receive throughout these years," adding, "in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever." The former couple previously faced off in court in 2020 amid Johnny's suit against British tabloid The Sun, which he claimed had defamed him by referring to him as "a wife beater" in 2018. A judge found in favor of the publication after Amber testified he'd assaulted her before and during their marriage.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Johnny Depp meets with legal team ahead of televised court battle with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is busy preparing for his court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, which will soon be coming to a small screen near you. A judge has ruled that “one pool camera” will be permitted in the courtroom so that proceedings can be partially broadcast as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor wages a $50 million libel lawsuit against Heard over a newspaper article in which she described being a victim of domestic abuse. The 58-year-old actor was snapped Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles meeting up in a parking garage with his legal counsel, which includes Adam Waldman, Benjamin Chew and new hire,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
CinemaBlend

Johnny Depp’s Legal Team Takes Aim At Amber Heard’s Believability In Opening Statement, But Her Team Has Their Own Take

Throughout Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s shared history, a series of ongoing legal proceedings have marked the dissolution of the couple’s marriage and personal relationship. With the most recent defamation suit starting just yesterday through jury selection proceedings, opening arguments have now commenced in the trial taking place in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp’s legal team has taken aim at Heard’s believability in the matter, while the Aquaman star’s legal team has their own take on the matter.
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Domestic Violence#The Washington Post
The Independent

The Independent

601K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy