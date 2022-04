Although Hamilton County has made economic advances, Mike Thibideau knows it still faces one major challenge. “As a community, we have a little mismatch that’s occurring between the people who are living here and a lot of the job openings we have,” said Thibideau, vice president of workforce strategy for the Hamilton County Economic Development Corp. “We have twice the number of college graduates as we do jobs for them. For those in economic development looking to bring business investment here, that provides a surefire opportunity to say we have talent that makes us capable of meeting talent needs and providing growth.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO