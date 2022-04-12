ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Weather Possible Tonight

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn overnight weather cell is expected to bring high gusts of damaging winds and thunderstorms...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Severe Storms Possible VERY Early Wednesday AM

A very powerful storm system will push a warm front through the area later Tuesday, followed quickly by a cold front late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. We are tracking the potential for a few strong to severe storms, mainly from 12 AM - 5 AM Wednesday. Damaging wind & a few tornadoes are the primary threats with the very quick-moving storms early Wednesday morning. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online as the ABC 6 Weather Team will be tracking the storms all-night/morning long, keeping you up-to-date, as well as safe before, during, & after the storms!
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
Cadrene Heslop

Severe Storms Threaten Millions

Have you had severe weather and thunderstorms in your area? For the fourth week in a row, continental America will face intense weather outbreaks. But this time, the storm episodes will affect cities farther north. It will stretch into the Central Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes. These places did not get affected by the previous outbreaks. (source)
The Independent

Two killed in severe storms as 41 tornadoes reported across South

Two people are dead after powerful storms swept across the US South, with 41 tornadoes reported in five states and forecasters warning that more dangerous weather is on the way.A woman was killed in Pembroke, Georgia after a suspected tornado left several buildings partly destroyed. A person identified as WM Soloman, 71, was killed in Whitehouse, Texas after a tree fell on his home in high winds, the local mayor said.More than eight million people were placed under tornado watch late on Tuesday amid non-stop alerts from the National Weather Service for areas from southern Mississippi to the coasts...
ENVIRONMENT
Laredo Morning Times

Severe weather, tornado chances ramp up across South in coming week

March came in like a lion when tornadoes ripped through Iowa, and, unfortunately, it looks to go out similarly. A growing risk for severe weather, including rotating thunderstorms with tornadoes, will develop late this week into early next. The area from Texas to Florida, in particular, will need to monitor...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy