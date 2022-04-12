Former Apollo Principal Promoting Mercer Academic Foundation

LOVES PARK — The Golden Apple Foundation presented Windsor Elementary School Principal Melissa Yuska with its 2022 Outstanding Principal Award on Tuesday during a surprise visit. The award is presented each year to a principal who inspires teachers and creates a positive learning environment essential to the culture of...
“All means all.” These were the words that Dr. William H. Johnson emphasized at every opportunity. In his 34 years as superintendent of the Rockville Centre School District, Johnson’s innovative leadership transformed the school district’s learning environment by creating equal opportunities for all students. For all of...
Jerry King, a lifelong Southwest Virginia educator of school divisions in the counties of; Montgomery, Pulaski, Floyd, Carroll and most recently, Radford City, recently related how the experience of going from a school administrator to becoming a pastor was literally life-changing. King called the transition “almost unexplainable” since the events...
The trial for a former Geneva Middle School principal has been delayed. The Finger Lakes Times reports the trial of John DeFazio Jr. was supposed to start this week but has been delayed because of a scheduling conflict with DeFazio’s attorney. DeFazio faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering the...
Following the revelation that Northampton High School’s principal referred to members of student government as “asshats,” the district plans to hire an independent investigator to probe the situation and will retain a former administrator as the new high school principal in an acting capacity, according to Northampton Superintendent John Provost.
WNCT's Ryan Harper covers an golf tournament event that helps support families that suffer from cancer. Cancer Services of Eastern NC holds The Ribbon Classic …. Owner of upcoming Amante Tacos talks about new restaurant. Greene County Board of Education dedicates room to …. New anti-litter campaign going on in...
Comments / 0