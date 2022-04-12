ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

I-84 opens in both directions after blizzard, multiple spin-outs

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYB6r_0f6ldYm500

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Interstate 84 reopened in both directions around noon on Tuesday after multiple spin-outs and heavy snow forced officials to shut it downs, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Highway 204, Highway 245, Highway 395 and Highway 30 also all reopened on Tuesday.

Man shot, killed by police in SE Salem after ‘violent fight’

ODOT said crews worked overnight trying to clear the road, but heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions kept them working through the morning on Tuesday. Crews reportedly had to clear five semi-trucks that were blocking the westbound lanes of I-84.

On Monday night, ODOT announced both directions of I-84 were closed between Exit 216 near Pendleton and Exit 265 near La Grande.

The closure from La Grande was extended for westbound traffic to Ontario. The department also had said no semi-trucks were allowed to travel westbound to Ontario.

TripCheck – Traffic Alerts

Despite many highways reopening, officials said Highway 74 has been shut down between mileposts 62 and 83 near Nye Junction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
City
La Grande, OR
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
City
Ontario, OR
City
Salem, OR
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 84#Blizzard#Koin Rrb#Odot#Nexstar Media Inc
Channel 6000

Natural disasters deliver deadly blows to Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While the 1972 Vancouver tornado that killed 6 people remains the deadliest tornado on record to hit west of the Rocky Mountains, it doesn’t really come close to the deadliest disasters in the Pacific Northwest since 1900. With the help of KOIN 6 Meteorologist...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy