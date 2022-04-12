I-84 opens in both directions after blizzard, multiple spin-outs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Interstate 84 reopened in both directions around noon on Tuesday after multiple spin-outs and heavy snow forced officials to shut it downs, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Highway 204, Highway 245, Highway 395 and Highway 30 also all reopened on Tuesday.

ODOT said crews worked overnight trying to clear the road, but heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions kept them working through the morning on Tuesday. Crews reportedly had to clear five semi-trucks that were blocking the westbound lanes of I-84.

On Monday night, ODOT announced both directions of I-84 were closed between Exit 216 near Pendleton and Exit 265 near La Grande.

The closure from La Grande was extended for westbound traffic to Ontario. The department also had said no semi-trucks were allowed to travel westbound to Ontario.

Despite many highways reopening, officials said Highway 74 has been shut down between mileposts 62 and 83 near Nye Junction.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.