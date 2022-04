My name is Sarah Lynn Phillips. I was born and raised in Manteo, North Carolina. I enjoy dancing, going to the beach and playing tennis. I have danced for 15 years at Island School of Dance. I played varsity women’s tennis all four years at Manteo High school and enjoy staying active doing both activities. At MHS, I am student body president and love putting together events for the SGA and raising school spirit. In 2019 I began a nonprofit organization called Eye of the Hurricane, to raise money for hurricane relief on the OBX.

MANTEO, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO