UEFA

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: April 12, 2022 Champions League predictions

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNo other club has enjoyed the prolific success of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League through the years, and Los Blancos are pushing for an eighth UCL title in 2022. Before Madrid can move on to the semifinals of the 2022 Champions League, it must handle business at home in...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Thierry Henry: Luka Modric Champions League assist for Real Madrid against Chelsea 'absolutely perfect'

It might just be the pass we all remember from the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League when it is all said and done. Real Madrid's 5-4 aggregate win over Chelsea in the quarterfinals produced a marvelous moment in Tuesday's second leg. With Real down 3-0 at home and 4-3 on aggregate, they had to score in the final 15 minutes to force extra time. They did it on an all-time assist by Luka Modric. Take a look:
CBS Sports

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea score: Karim Benzema scores extra-time winner, spoils Blues' Champions League comeback

Real Madrid blew their comfortable lead over Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, went down by a goal, forced extra time, but in the end managed to beat the Blues 5-4 on aggregate to advance to the semifinals. They'll now face the winner of Manchester City and Atletico Madrid for the right to go the final in Paris.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City, Liverpool protect leads in CL quarterfinals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. ATLÉTICO MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (0-1) City is looking to reach the semifinals for the second straight season and has a narrow lead after a first leg that saw Atlético adopt ultra-cautious tactics. City manager Pep Guardiola knows the return match will be different. “They are going to be more intense at the other end of the field and we’ll have to adapt to how they play,” Guardiola said. For City, the game comes between two meetings with its biggest current rival, Liverpool — a Premier League game on Sunday that finished 2-2 and an FA Cup semifinal match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. As a result, it’s a juggling act for Guardiola in terms of which players to pick, though he does have right back Kyle Walker available again following a three-match European ban. Atlético needs to end a six-game winless streak at home in the Champions League to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017. It will likely be without defender José María Giménez because of a muscle injury, and midfielder Héctor Herrera also is expected to miss the match injured. Yannick Carrasco returns after a suspension. The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium won’t be at full capacity after UEFA charged the club with “discriminatory behavior” and ordered a 5,000-seat section of the stadium to be closed after an Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi salute in the first leg in Manchester.
CBS Sports

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester City score: Guardiola's side survives scare en route to Champions League semis

Manchester City are through to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League after drawing 0-0 at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in their quarterfinal second leg. Pep Guardiola's men won the tie 1-0 on aggregate and were in a comfortable position for the first hour, but a late surge by Atleti led to a nervy, controversial and overly physical ending at the Wanda Metropolitano in front of a caldron of rowdy Atleti supporters. It was Kevin de Bruyne's goal in the first leg that made all the difference as City held on. They will now face Real Madrid in the semifinals, while the other semifinal will see Liverpool take on Villarreal.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Barcelona, Roma look to advance in Europe

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. All four quarterfinal matchups are well-poised with three of them tied at 1-1 from the first leg. That includes one involving Barcelona, the title favorite looking to win the one trophy not in its collection. The Spanish team, playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2004 (when it was called the UEFA Cup), got a second-half equalizer from Ferran Torres against Eintracht Frankfurt last week. West Ham and Lyon are also tied 1-1 heading into the second leg in France, as are Leipzig and Atalanta ahead of the return match in Italy. Portuguese club Braga travels to Scotland protecting a 1-0 lead over Rangers.
The Independent

Atletico Madrid vs Man City LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction as City go through

Manchester City survived a bruising encounter with Atletico Madrid to reach the Champions League semi-finals after a hard-fought goalless draw in the Spanish capital.Pep Guardiola’s side battled an intimidating atmosphere and a fired-up home side at the Wanda Metropolitano to edge a tense quarter-final courtesy of last week’s equally-draining 1-0 first-leg win.Atletico finished with 10 men as Felipe – who escaped a booking for a terrible challenge on Phil Foden in the first half – was sent off as home frustrations boiled over in the closing stages.City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan went close to scoring when he hit the post...
Yardbarker

Cassano mocks Allegri for allowing two players to leave Juventus

Since the start of the season, Antonio Cassano has been one of Max Allegri’s most vocal detractors. The two men won a Scudetto title during their time together at Milan in 2010/11. But the retired striker’s recurring chastisement has ultimately irked his old boss. Yet, Fantantonio is wearing...
Liverpool vs Benfica LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight as Red into semi-finals

Liverpool progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League after a goal fest in their quarter-final second leg against Benfica at Anfield. Ibrahima Konate scored his second goal of the tie to put Liverpool three goals up on aggregate just after the 20 minute mark before Goncalo Ramos fired in an equaliser to send the teams into half-time at 1-1 (4-2agg). Liverpool stepped it up after the restart and seemingly finished off the game hust after the hour mark following a brace from Roberto Firmino to put them four goals clear on aggregate. That comfort began to show as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Erik ten Hag to Manchester United: What soon-to-be appointed Man Utd boss brings from Ajax to Premier League

Erik ten Hag of Ajax has reached a verbal agreement to become the next manager of Manchester United, according to the Athletic on Tuesday. One of the worst-kept secrets to come out of the international break has finally put the Manchester United managerial search to bed. Ralf Rangnick was hired on a six-month contract as manager which came with a two-year consultation role ahead of the new season. At the time, it wouldn't have been farfetched to imagine a scenario where he would be recommended to stay put as manager, but disappointing results led the club to look elsewhere, and a deal for ten Hag is now in final stages.
PREMIER LEAGUE

