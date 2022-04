Mother pulled her 12-year-old daughter from school to care for her 1-year-old brother full-time. She left both her kids in a filthy hotel room for an extended period of time. Both children appeared malnourished and filthy. The 1-year-old boy was sleeping in a soiled diaper. Authorities reportedly found broken bottles on the floor, drugs in plain view, slime in the refrigerator and moldy food haphazardly strewn throughout. The 12-year-old girl said that her mom didn’t provide her with adequate food for her baby brother, so she fed the boy with macaroni and cheese.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 DAYS AGO