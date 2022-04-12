Luzerne County Road to be closed for nearly 7 months

UPDATE : Per a release from PennDOT, the roadwork has been postponed until April 18.

SLOCUM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced a road closure in Luzerne county that will be in place starting Tuesday and will continue through October 2022.

PennDOT said that SR 3007 (Blue Ridge Trail) is closed from SR 2042 (Stairville Rd) to SR 3008 (Slocum Rd) in Slocum Township for a culvert replacement.

There are detours in place:

Traveling North on Blue Ridge Trail

turn right onto Stairville Road

continue on Stairville Road for 2.7 miles

turn left onto Church Road

continue Church Road for .5 miles

turn left onto Nuangola Road

continue Nuangola Road for .6 miles.

turn left onto Blytheburn Road

continue Blytheburn Road for .4 miles

turn right onto Slocum Road

continue Slocum Road for 2.2 miles

the detour will end at the intersection of Slocum Road and Blue Ridge Trail

Traveling South on Blue Ridge Trail

turn left onto Slocum Road

continue Slocum Road for 2.2 miles

turn left onto Blytheburn Road

continue Blytheburn Road for .4 miles

turn right onto Nuangola Road

continue Nuangola Road for .6 miles

turn right onto Church Road

continue Church Road for .5 miles

turn right onto Stairville Road

continue Stairville Road for 2.7 miles

the detour will end at the intersection of Stairville Road and Blue Ridge Trail

For the latest on road conditions and traffic updates visit 511PA.com .

