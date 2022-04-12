ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Approves BioCardia's Phase 1 Trial With Cell Therapy In COVID-19, Shares Jump

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
The FDA has signed off BioCardia Inc's BCDA Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BCDA-04 to initiate Phase 1/2 trial in adult patients recovering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID-19. BCDA-04 is a...

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

