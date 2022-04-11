ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A national retrospective takes a fresh look at the art of Aledo native Doris Lee. See the exhibit now at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport

By ALMA GAUL newsroom@qctimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust glancing at the painting “Thanksgiving,” one might think — oh, that looks like it’s by Grant Wood, the famous painter in the regionalist style. The picture of a holiday dinner kitchen was painted in 1935 by Doris Emerick Lee (1904-1983), an Aledo, Ill., native who was one of the most...

