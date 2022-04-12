‘Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down’: Do your part to support work zone safety

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Monday, April 11 kicked off National Work Zone Awareness Week, which is now in its 22nd year.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), highway work zone fatalities have increased significantly, from 11 in 2020 to 28 in 2021.

“Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down,” is this year’s theme for National Work Zone Awareness Week. The slogan was inspired by a VDOT crew leader in Virginia’s Bristol District. It’s a reminder to drivers to do their part to reduce work zone fatalities and injuries.

“Behind the barrels and signs, highway workers are standing inches away from traffic as they improve our roads. They are sons and daughters, husbands and wives, mothers and fathers. They are neighbors, coaches, and friends. Their mission is to keep you, your passengers, and cargo safe while traveling across the 125,000 miles of roadway in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I want all Virginians and visitors to arrive safely at their destination. Please slow down and pay careful attention at the first sign of a work zone.”

Work zone awareness week (WAVY Photo – Walter Hildebrand)

VDOT is the host transportation department for the 2022 National Work Zone Awareness Week kickoff event, which will be held Tuesday at one of the largest infrastructure projects in the country, the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project.

Tips to safely navigate work zones:

Stay alert

Slow down

Use caution

Follow the signs. Signs and flaggers will direct you through work zones. Expect changes in traffic patterns as a project progresses.

Watch out for workers and slow-moving equipment

Allow extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you

Expect speed limits to vary in work zones. Enhanced fines of up to $500 may be levied for speeding in a work zone.

Be patient. Crews are working to improve the safety and comfort of your travels.

Never change lanes in a work zone

Know before you go. Before starting a trip, visit 511Virginia.org for real-time information on traffic, lane closures, work zones and incidents. Download the free mobile 511Virginia app, or call 511 from any phone in Virginia.

There are events all week long and a memorial dedicated to those lost in deadly work zone crashes. Get the details at this link.

