CarMax Shares Slide As Q4 EPS Miss Consensus; Boosts Long-Term Targets

By Shivani Kumaresan
 1 day ago
CarMax Inc KMX reported fourth-quarter 2022 net revenues growth of 48.8% year-on-year to $7.69 billion, beating the consensus of $7.50 billion. The company sold 343,413 units through retail and wholesale channels, up 11.3% Y/Y. Retail used unit sales decreased 5.2%, while wholesale units increased 43.8%. CarMax bought about 324,000...

#Carmax Inc#Vehicles#Boosts Long Term#Carmax Inc Kmx#Y Y#Board#Fy26
