The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aeglea Stock Jumps On Inherited Metabolic Disease Data, Partial Hold Lifted On Gilead's 2 Blood Trials, Early Data From Novartis' KRAS Inhibitor And More
The FDA identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and/or post-marketing requirements related to Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Myfembree for endometriosis-associated pain. Takeda Pharmaceutical's Phase 3 SHP643-301 Takhzyro (lanadelumab) study in kids ages 2 to 12 has met its objectives for hereditary angioedema. Here's a roundup of top developments...www.benzinga.com
