ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aeglea Stock Jumps On Inherited Metabolic Disease Data, Partial Hold Lifted On Gilead's 2 Blood Trials, Early Data From Novartis' KRAS Inhibitor And More

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The FDA identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and/or post-marketing requirements related to Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Myfembree for endometriosis-associated pain. Takeda Pharmaceutical's Phase 3 SHP643-301 Takhzyro (lanadelumab) study in kids ages 2 to 12 has met its objectives for hereditary angioedema. Here's a roundup of top developments...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cancer Health

FDA Approves First Pre-Surgery Immunotherapy for Lung Cancer

On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy as the first neoadjuvant, or pre-surgery, immunotherapy for adults with resectable non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), meaning their tumors can be surgically removed. “We are thrilled about the FDA’s expanded use of the cancer...
CANCER
biospace.com

New Data from Biogen Supports Aduhelm's Clinical Effectiveness

Biogen reported new data from a long-term extension phase of the Phase III clinical studies of Aduhelm (aducanumab) for Alzheimer’s disease. The controversial drug was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June of 2021, but it has been criticized for its effectiveness and costs. Still, the company continues to collect data that supports its claims for the drug.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Aduhelm Medicare Coverage Restricted To Just Clinical Trials, CMS Finalizes

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized its decision to restrict coverage for Biogen Inc's BIIB Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm and other amyloid-targeted drugs to just patients participating in clinical trials. "Monoclonal antibodies directed against amyloid that FDA approves for Alzheimer's disease based upon evidence of efficacy from a change...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gilead#Novartis Ag#Pfizer Inc#Biotechnology#Early Data From Novartis#Myovant Sciences#Takeda Pharmaceutical#Focus Aeglea Shares#Biotherapeutics Inc Agle#Aacr#Jdq443#Kras
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls BP Drugs Due to Potential Cancer Risk

March 22, 2022 -- Drug giant Pfizer is voluntarily recalling some high blood pressure medications due to unacceptable levels of a potential carcinogen, the company announced. The affected products are quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide (Accuretic) tablets that Pfizer distributes, and two authorized generics, quinapril plus hydrochlorothiazide and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide, distributed by Greenstone. The recall is over higher than accepted levels of N-nitroso-quinapril, a compound known as a nitrosamine.
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Novel therapy could help people with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and cancer-related lung disease

A multicenter research team co-led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed the first drug to treat the uncontrolled secretion of mucins in the airways, which causes potentially life-threatening symptoms in millions of Americans with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), as well as lung disease resulting from cancer and cancer treatment. The study was published today in Nature.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease subtypes exhibit distinctive cardiovascular risk profiles

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a disease affecting approximately one-quarter of the world's adult population, reflects dysfunctional hepatic lipid metabolism. A better understanding of NAFLD heterogeneity and its biology will facilitate the development of personalized treatments. An international team of researchers, led by José M Mato at CIC bioGUNE-BRTA, has...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
Reuters

U.S. FDA declines to approve Lilly/Innovent lung cancer drug

March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve Eli Lilly (LLY.N) and partner Innovent Biologics Inc's (1801.HK) lung cancer drug that had been studied only in China, Lilly said on Thursday. The decision comes after a panel of advisers to the regulator in February...
CANCER
biospace.com

In Expected Decision, FDA Rejects Lilly's Sintilimab in NSCLC

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected Eli Lilly’s Biologics License Application, issuing a Complete Response Letter for the company’s PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor sintilimab. The biologics application was for the drug in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy for first-line treatment for nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly increases immune responses in most patients with multiple myeloma

Most immunocompromised people with a blood cancer called multiple myeloma benefited from a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines, a promising sign after it was shown that two doses tended to not be sufficient for them. However, some people with multiple myeloma still remained vulnerable and may need a fourth dose or antibody treatments as restrictions lift and new variants emerge, according to a fast-tracked study in Cancer Cell.
CANCER
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Keytruda Snags Another FDA Approval, Pfizer Strikes COVID-19 Pill Supply Deal, Argenx Reports Positive Late-Stage Readout

Pfizer announced an agreement with UNICEF to supply up to 4 million treatment courses of its COVID-19 oral treatment Paxlovid to 95 low- and middle-income countries pending authorization or approval. Argenx announced positive topline data from the Phase 3 study evaluating subcutaneous efgartigimod for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Aprea's Relapsed/Refractory Blood Cancer Studies

Aprea Therapeutics Inc APRE can resume testing its eprenetapopt after a string of clinical holds on the therapy in August 2021. The Company plans to study the drug in new trials across various myeloid and lymphoid malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics will initiate a new study of eprenetapopt in patients with relapsed/refractory...
HEALTH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Rinvoq Gets Label Expansion, AstraZeneca COVID Antibody Cocktail Authorized By UK Regulator, Stealth Touts Positive Data

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. AbbVie's Rinvoq Gets Label Expansion To Treat Ulcerative Colitis. AbbVie, Inc. ABBV announced the Food and Drug Administration has approved its Rinvoq for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis, who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor blockers. This FDA approval is the first indication for Rinvoq in gastroenterology.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

AACR: BMS, Repare and InvestisBio Present Compelling Data

Hundreds of presentations on oncology research are highlighted at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which is running from April 7 to 13 in New Orleans. Here are just some of them. BMS's Opdivo Shows Promise Prior to Surgery in NSCLC. Bristol Myers Squibb shared positive results...
CANCER
MarketWatch

RBC: the FDA lifting the hold on Gilead's experimental cancer therapy is a 'much-need piece of good news'

The Food and Drug Administration's decision on Monday to lift the partial hold on Gilead Sciences Inc.'s. magrolimab for two indications is "good news" for the company, according to RBC Capital Markets analysts. "While GILD still has much to prove around its emerging oncology franchise, we see this as a much-needed piece of good news," analysts wrote in a note to investors on Monday. Magrolimab is being tested as a treatment for myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), both of which are kinds of cancer, among other indications. Gilead said it expects the MDS trial to have interim Phase 3 data next year, while RBC anticipates Phase 3 data for the AML indication by the end of 2023 or early in 2024. Gilead's stock has declined 14.7% this year, while the S&P 500.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Biogen, Eisai Unveil New Data On Another Alzheimer's Candidate, Lecanemab

In the partnership that spawned aducanumab, Eisai Co Ltd ESALY and Biogen Inc BIIB have released more data on lecanemab, another anti-Alzheimer's drug. The lecanemab's Phase 2b study data were presented at the annual AD/PD meeting. The ratio of amyloid-related imaging abnormality (ARIA) in the Core study was 9.9% (16/161)...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy