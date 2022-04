The doors to Eagle Radio's 4th annual Home and Garden Show open at 9 a.m. this Saturday at the Great Bend Events Center on 10th Street. The show is presented this year by Comfort Pro. Eagle Radio's General Manager Matt Althouse says you will want to attend the show if you're ready to start a new project or you just want to get some ideas to improve your home.

