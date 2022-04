Gary Brown, who spent seven seasons as the Dallas Cowboys' running backs coach, died Sunday after being treated for cancer. He was 52. "Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality. His energy and spirit were infectious," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. "He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO