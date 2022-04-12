ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

William 'Bill' Sloop 69, of Kirksville, Mo., Dooley Funeral Home

ktvo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam “Bill” Sloop 69, of Kirksville passed away Saturday night (April 9, 2022) at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. The son of Rex and Colleen (Schmid) Sloop, he was born April 30, 1952, in Kirksville. Bill grew up on a farm east of Queen City, He attended...

ktvo.com

Comments / 0

