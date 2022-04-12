ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Woman turns herself in for involvement in 2021 homicide, per police

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKJhf_0f6lZaep00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police said that a woman turned herself in after an investigation revealed she was involved in the shooting death of 22-year-old Tristan Foor in 2021.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call for a shooting on the 4000 block of Aspen Pine Boulevard on Jan. 27, 2021.

Officers found Foor suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

VIDEO: Man accused of assaulting Columbus police officer held on bond

According to police, while officers were guarding the scene, they were approached by Elias Malone, 20, who admitted, when interviewed by detectives, to shooting and killing Foor.

The investigation update from Columbus Police said that 20-year-old Sydney Freshour lured Foor to the scene so she and Malone could rob Foor.

Freshour turned herself in and is charged for murder and aggravated robbery, per police.

Court records state that Freshour will be released on recognizance Wednesday and be put under house arrest before a preliminary hearing in court on April 26.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 9

Whiteyisahypocrite
1d ago

Where you at Matt Hinds,aka Jamal White??? No comment about your sister getting in trouble???

Reply(3)
10
Related
NBC4 Columbus

59-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of 14-year-old. Charles Chubb, 59, was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting a 14-year-old girl on the 900 block of E. 14th Avenue in South Linden at approximately 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The female victim was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WMAZ

Two 13-year-old boys arrested, charged with rape in Ohio

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two 13-year-old boys from Perrysburg were arrested over the weekend on rape charges stemming from an alleged incident that happened last year. According to Perrysburg police, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, and part of it may have been recorded, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said Monday.
PERRYSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville man accused of causing ‘serious physical harm’ to 4-month-old

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old was charged Wednesday with endangering a child, allegedly causing life-threatening injuries to a 4-month-old. Joseph S. Blair, 22, of Westerville, was arrested after he reportedly tripped while holding the infant, causing her to hit her head, become unconscious and sustain “serious physical harm,” according to records from Franklin County […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Aspen#Wcmh#Columbus Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify woman killed in north Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The woman who died after a shooting outside a north Columbus bar earlier this month has been identified. Columbus police said Laurance Ball, 36, died from her injuries the night of the March 11 shooting. An arrest warrant has been filed for Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman, 34, in connection with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
BBC

Man who kicked woman's head 'like football' jailed for life

A man who kicked and stamped a hole into a woman's face with steel toe-capped shoes has been jailed. Andy Hurns, 32, launched a "brutal and sustained assault" after forcing his way into his work colleague's home in Nottinghamshire in November 2020. Nottingham Crown Court heard his motive had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested on murder charge after club fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been charged with murder following the Dec. 17, 2021 fire at a club in east Columbus. Police say Nazeeh Yatkin, 39, has been arrested and charged with murder. According to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, the body of Jonathan Pryor, 46, was found on the morning of Dec. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy