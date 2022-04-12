ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FilmRise Says Yes to ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Japanese Animation Package (EXCLUSIVE)

By Patrick Frater
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmRise, the New York-based film and television studio and streaming network, has acquired the North American rights to a large swath of Japanese anime titles, headlined by more than episodes of the “Yu- Gi-Oh!” franchise. The deal with Konami Cross Media NY, part of Japan’s Konami Group,...

ComicBook

Dr. Stone Cosplay Honors Manga's End With Kohaku

One Dr. Stone fan is honoring the end of the series with some awesome cosplay for Kohaku! Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's official manga series brought its five year run to an end in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this month, and with it came to a close with over 230 chapters under its belt. The series first introduced fans to a young scientist who helped bring science and technology to the world millennia after the Earth was first turned to stone. Fans thus met all sorts of unique characters living in this new Stone World along the way.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Readies for Yor's Anime Intro

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay is readying fans for Yor Forger's big anime debut! The Spring 2022 anime schedule is fast approaching in just a matter of days, and with it comes a whole new wave of anime releases. The most standout of the pack are releases that include the returns of some major franchises, but there will also be some major adaptations making their premiere as well. The most anticipated of these new premieres is undoubtedly Spy x Family as fans have been wanting to see Tatsuya Endo's original manga series come to life for quite some time.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Creator Highlights Juvia in Special New Sketch

Fairy Tail's original series creator is showing some major love to Juvia with some special new art! Hiro Mashima is probably one of the busiest creators working in the industry today as not only does he currently have an ongoing weekly series with Edens Zero, but he's also been continuing the story of Fairy Tail with an official sequel series. The creator has a ton of spinning plates at all times, and that makes it even more impressing to fans when the creator honors some of his (and fans') favorite characters with some special tributes every now and again.
COMICS
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 17

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Adam Project, A Walk Among the Tombstones, and Shrek. The Adam Project, Netflix's new action comedy from two of its top producers, star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), tallied over 92 million hours viewed in its first weekend of release. according to Netflix's weekly Global Top 10 rankings. That's less than Red Notice and Don't Look Up, Netflix's top 2 movies ever, but more than The Unforgivable, the only other Netflix movie to crack the most-watched list in the past year. So it's on pace to be somewhere around the fifth most-watched Netflix movie in its first four weeks of release ever. Not bad for such a forgettable movie. It's still at No. 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Thursday, March 17. Other films in the top 5 include Liam Neeson action flick A Walk Among the Tombstones at No. 2, the first two Shrek movies at Nos. 3 and 4, and Gerard Butler action flick London Has Fallen at No. 5. Liam Neeson and Gerard Butler should team up. They could call it Atlantis Has Been Taken, or something like that.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

On the Verge Cancelled at Netflix

Click here to read the full article. The Netflix dramedy On the Verge has been cancelled after just one season, according to star and creator Julie Delpy. The news was quietly confirmed by Delpy — who also served as executive producer, writer and director — in an Instagram response to a follower seeking an update. “Cancelled,” she wrote, “but they forgot to announce it was cancelled.” When asked about a potential Season 2 on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast back in October, Delpy commented: “Yeah, waiting to hear. I never wait to hear because I don’t like that position and I’ve been in that...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

One of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time is now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director's Cut) is now available on Paramount's streaming service, giving fans of the Star Trek franchise something they've been waiting a long time for! The trailer for Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4K Remaster dropped last month, sparking some big nostalgia amongst Star Trek fans. Indeed, Star Trek as a franchise is currently leaning into nostalgia across the board with this release; the imminent premiere of the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the mind-blowing announcement that The Next Generation cast is reuniting in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Bastard Anime Announces Release Date, Episode Count

The era of the 1980s for anime had its fair share of brutal franchises that helped introduce scores of new fans to the medium for the first time in North America. Now, Netflix is aiming to revisit this gruesome time by recreating the series known as Bastard!! which first hit the scene in 1988. With the series set to arrive this year, Bastard!! has revealed when fans can expect Dark Schneider to return and how many episodes will make up the first season of the series.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Finally Lands Major Box Office Record in Japan

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been on a roll for some time now and it looks like the prequel film is well worth the hype. The anime movie has finally reached international shores and it just made a mark on Japan's box office record!. Back in December, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 made...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Shares New Season One Character Designs

Spy x Family's manga first hit the scene in 2019, wasting little time in jumping into the anime scene with next month seeing the premiere of its anime adaptation that will tell the tale of Twilight and his "family" in a brand new way. Set to arrive on April 9th, the series has shared a number of new character designs along with the voice actors portraying them that will be joining the series, getting fans hyped for the arrival of this unique story.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases Official Full Trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has released its official trailer, which you can watch above! Coming to Paramount+ this May, Strange New Worlds is both a prequel to the original Star Trek series and a spinoff of the events of Star Trek: Discovery season 2, helping to expand Paramount's Star Trek TV Universe. The new trailer for Strange New Worlds is, therefore (and not surprisingly) a mix of retro-nostalgia, expressed in the modern format of a more diverse cast, big (green screen) effects – and yes, that edgier tone of sex and violence for the streaming platform (as opposed to TV).
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
MOVIES
People

The Batman Locks in HBO Max Premiere Date

The Batman is coming home soon. Now in theaters, Robert Pattinson's take on the DC Comics character will launch on HBO Max on Monday, April 18, and also will air on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8 PM ET, as reported by Deadline. Also starring Zoë Kravitz as Selina...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Progressive Shares First Teaser Trailer for Sequel

Sword Art Online Progressive will be returning for a new sequel film soon, and has given fans the first look at what to expect with its very first teaser trailer! When the TV run for Sword Art Online came to an end following the massive Alicization saga, it was revealed that the franchise would be continuing with a new feature film instead. This new movie surprised fans once more by taking on Reki Kawahara's official spin-off series, Sword Art Online Progressive, which went all the way back to the beginning to show more of a focus on the Aincrad arc.
COMICS
The Independent

Akira Takarada death: Japanese actor and Godzilla star dies aged 87

Japanese actor Akira Takarada, known for his starring role in the original Godzilla, has died at the age of 87.Takarada’s death was announced by Toho Studios, the production company responsible for the seminal 1954 monster movie.No cause of death has been disclosed.In Godzilla, Takarada played Hideto Ogata, a sailor who works with the Japanese Coast Guard after Godzilla sinks a boat.On Twitter, Toho Studios wrote: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Akira Takarada. “May his memory continue to inspire the lives of many Godzilla fans.”Takarada also featured in several other films in the Godzilla series, including...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Get Ready for a New 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Anime and Manga — Here's When They Will Be Released

One classic anime series from the early 2000s is Yu-Gi-Oh!. It started as a manga in the 1990s and is all about a character named Yugi Mutou. He solves the mystical Millennium Puzzle and this causes him to unknowingly unleash and share his body with the spirit of Dark Yugi (aka the spirit of the ancient Egyptian pharaoh Atem who was trapped in the puzzle). This being takes control of his body when he's challenged in a duel.
COMICS

