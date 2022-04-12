WATCH: Tiana Lowe says 'the Fed lied,' expects economic recession



A s inflation reports indicate a new 40-year record high for the month of March, the Washington Examiner’s Tiana Lowe said the Federal Reserve is lying about the impact that inflation is having on working-class people.

When asked by Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo Tuesday morning about the Biden administration’s economic strategy, Lowe said President Joe Biden was not taking inflation seriously.

“We finally have more banks coming out with a projection and more investors coming out with a projection that we will hit a recession, that this won’t be a soft landing,” Lowe said, further suggesting massive GOP victories in November’s elections.

“The main thing that I’m looking at is how regressive this inflation is,” Lowe said. “You know, it’s easy for economists and for members of the Hill just to write off: ‘Oh, it’s just core inflation we need to be looking at.’ But inflation is always a regressive phenomenon because we see it is food and gas that make up the disproportionate share of the budget of working-class Americans.”

Lowe also said her interest was piqued regarding how the economy will affect Biden’s standing with nonwhite voters, citing the gains that former President Donald Trump has made among Hispanics.

Forbes magazine Editor-in-Chief Steve Forbes joined the conversation and said to look for some kind of price control strategy from the Biden administration to show they are “taking action,” adding that White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s message about high inflation as a reminder to keep spending was ridiculous.

“She’s saying when have you a fire, throw gasoline on it — like bleeding patients in days of old,” Forbes said. “I think people see that she’s the problem, not the cure.”