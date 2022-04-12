The 11 best places to buy Easter decorations, from bright doormats to floral tableware

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Grandin Road

We've found some of the best places for Easter decorations for many styles and budgets.

Whether you want everything egg or something more spring-like, these stores have you covered.

Etsy , World Market , Target , and others have almost every type of Easter decor you can think of.

Easter is rapidly approaching, but there's still time to decorate your home for the holiday. Many of our favorite places to buy holiday decor have a mix of options and styles. You can find traditional eggs and bunnies as well as flowers and pastels that are perfect for spring and summer.

We've rounded up retailers selling holiday decor, from budget options to splurges.

The best places to buy Easter decorations in 2022

Grandin Road

Grandin Road

Grandin Road has some very bunny-forward Easter decor, though you can find sheep , woodland creatures , and ducks as well. There are also plenty of floral options that will work throughout the spring and summer.

Neiman Marcus

For delicate tabletop decor, you'll find plenty of pretty pieces at Neiman Marcus from Mark Roberts and MacKenzie-Childs. And you can get everything you need for any spring entertaining, from Easter dinner to impromptu tea parties.

Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma has everything from candy to baskets to wreaths for your Easter celebration.

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn has an entire Peter Rabbit collection to fill your table with the beloved Beatrix Potter creation. For decor you can keep up after Easter, there are pastels and florals, too.

Terrain

Terrain

One of our favorite places to buy faux plants , Terrain sells baskets, branches, bouquets, and anything else you might want to adorn your Easter tree or table.

UrbanStems

UrbanStems

If you prefer fresh bouquets, UrbanStems tops the list in our online flowery delivery guide .

Etsy

Etsy

Chock full of unique decorations, Etsy is sure to have something that fits your style. Keep an eye on the expected shipping times to ensure your purchase arrives on time.

Target

Target

For affordable holiday decor, it's hard to beat Target . That includes Easter, with themed wreaths , pillows , candles , and more.

World Market

World Market

If you like a bit of whimsy with your decor, World Market is a great choice. The items tend to be affordable, too.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie

For those who prefer botanicals to bunnies, there's Anthropologie . There are even products covered in Rifle Paper Co.'s signature florals.

Michaels

Michaels

Even if you don't have time to DIY decorations, Michaels has ready-made options at great prices for a variety of styles.