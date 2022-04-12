The 11 best places to buy Easter decorations, from bright doormats to floral tableware
Prices are accurate at the time of publication.
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
- We've found some of the best places for Easter decorations for many styles and budgets.
- Whether you want everything egg or something more spring-like, these stores have you covered.
- Etsy , World Market , Target , and others have almost every type of Easter decor you can think of.
Easter is rapidly approaching, but there's still time to decorate your home for the holiday. Many of our favorite places to buy holiday decor have a mix of options and styles. You can find traditional eggs and bunnies as well as flowers and pastels that are perfect for spring and summer.
We've rounded up retailers selling holiday decor, from budget options to splurges.
The best places to buy Easter decorations in 2022Grandin Road
Grandin Road has some very bunny-forward Easter decor, though you can find sheep , woodland creatures , and ducks as well. There are also plenty of floral options that will work throughout the spring and summer.Grandin Road Pre-lit Ceramic Green Eggs (Set of 3) $71.59 FROM GRANDIN ROAD Originally $89.50 | Save 20%
Grandin Road Vintage Tabletop Bunnies (Set of 4) $79.59 FROM GRANDIN ROAD Originally $99.50 | Save 20%
Grandin Road Studious Bunny Pillow $55.60 FROM GRANDIN ROAD Originally $69.50 | Save 20%
Neiman Marcus
For delicate tabletop decor, you'll find plenty of pretty pieces at Neiman Marcus from Mark Roberts and MacKenzie-Childs. And you can get everything you need for any spring entertaining, from Easter dinner to impromptu tea parties.Mark Roberts Gold Egg Rabbit Cart $40.00 FROM NEIMAN MARCUS
MacKenzie-Childs Hummingbird Aviary $88.00 FROM NEIMAN MARCUS
Hunt Slonem Hand-Embroidered Silk Bunny Pillow $525.00 FROM NEIMAN MARCUS
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma has everything from candy to baskets to wreaths for your Easter celebration.Williams Sonoma & Pottery Barn Kids Fur Bunny Easter Bucket $79.95 FROM WILLIAMS SONOMA
Williams Sonoma Hunny Bunny Wreath $89.95 FROM WILLIAMS SONOMA
Williams Sonoma Swirl Glass Eggs (Set of 6) $59.95 FROM WILLIAMS SONOMA
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn has an entire Peter Rabbit collection to fill your table with the beloved Beatrix Potter creation. For decor you can keep up after Easter, there are pastels and florals, too.Pottery Barn Pom Pom Bunny Sherpa Pillow Cover $55.50 FROM POTTERY BARN
Pottery Barn Easter Bunny Wreath $99.00 FROM POTTERY BARN
Monique Lhuillier Lily of the Valley Rectangular Cotton Tablecloth $129.00 FROM POTTERY BARN
Terrain
One of our favorite places to buy faux plants , Terrain sells baskets, branches, bouquets, and anything else you might want to adorn your Easter tree or table.Terrain Preserved Reindeer Moss (Set of 3) $24.00 FROM TERRAIN
Terrain Preserved Lagurus Bunch $28.00 FROM TERRAIN
Terrain Blooming Botanicals Iron and Velvet Garland $98.00 FROM TERRAIN
UrbanStems
If you prefer fresh bouquets, UrbanStems tops the list in our online flowery delivery guide .UrbanStems The Reina $200.00 FROM URBANSTEMS
UrbanStems The Hive $75.00 FROM URBANSTEMS
UrbanStems The Unicorn $55.00 FROM URBANSTEMS
Etsy
Chock full of unique decorations, Etsy is sure to have something that fits your style. Keep an eye on the expected shipping times to ensure your purchase arrives on time.RibbonbyDesign Easter Ribbon $5.00 FROM ETSY
ToadstoolPond Moss Easter Bunny $28.98 FROM ETSY
SprinkledPinkStudio Easter Bunny Tracks $8.94 FROM ETSY
Target
For affordable holiday decor, it's hard to beat Target . That includes Easter, with themed wreaths , pillows , candles , and more.Threshold Textural Bunnies Square Throw Pillow $20.00 FROM TARGET
Spritz Jumbo Plush Easter Basket Bunny $20.00 FROM TARGET
Threshold Braided Egg Wreath $15.00 FROM TARGET
World Market
If you like a bit of whimsy with your decor, World Market is a great choice. The items tend to be affordable, too.World Market Laser-Cut Wood Easter Egg Trailer $10.49 FROM WORLD MARKET
World Market Pastel Egg Nest Table Decor $5.59 FROM WORLD MARKET
World Market Pier Place Jeweled Egg Decor $7.69 FROM WORLD MARKET
Anthropologie
For those who prefer botanicals to bunnies, there's Anthropologie . There are even products covered in Rifle Paper Co.'s signature florals.Anthropologie Roma Dessert Plate $28.00 FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE
Rifle Paper Co. Serving Tray $48.00 FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE
Anthropologie Juliette Boxed Candle $28.00 FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE
Michaels
Even if you don't have time to DIY decorations, Michaels has ready-made options at great prices for a variety of styles.Glitzhome 25-Inch Easter Bunny Shaped Wreath $37.49 FROM MICHAELS
Glitzhome 12-Inch LED Easter Word Sign $19.98 FROM MICHAELS
Ashland Assorted 7-Inch Easter Tin Container $6.49 FROM MICHAELS
Read the original article on Insider
Comments / 0