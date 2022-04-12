ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 11 best places to buy Easter decorations, from bright doormats to floral tableware

By Jenny McGrath
 1 day ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IbJJp_0f6lZPti00

Grandin Road

  • We've found some of the best places for Easter decorations for many styles and budgets.
  • Whether you want everything egg or something more spring-like, these stores have you covered.
  • Etsy , World Market , Target , and others have almost every type of Easter decor you can think of.

Easter is rapidly approaching, but there's still time to decorate your home for the holiday. Many of our favorite places to buy holiday decor have a mix of options and styles. You can find traditional eggs and bunnies as well as flowers and pastels that are perfect for spring and summer.

We've rounded up retailers selling holiday decor, from budget options to splurges.

The best places to buy Easter decorations in 2022

Grandin Road
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9rr1_0f6lZPti00

Grandin Road

Grandin Road has some very bunny-forward Easter decor, though you can find sheep , woodland creatures , and ducks as well. There are also plenty of floral options that will work throughout the spring and summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4xAs_0f6lZPti00 Grandin Road Pre-lit Ceramic Green Eggs (Set of 3) $71.59 FROM GRANDIN ROAD Originally $89.50 | Save 20%


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGgm2_0f6lZPti00 Grandin Road Vintage Tabletop Bunnies (Set of 4) $79.59 FROM GRANDIN ROAD Originally $99.50 | Save 20%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r09J7_0f6lZPti00
Grandin Road Studious Bunny Pillow $55.60 FROM GRANDIN ROAD Originally $69.50 | Save 20%

Neiman Marcus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uuzer_0f6lZPti00

Neiman Marcus

For delicate tabletop decor, you'll find plenty of pretty pieces at Neiman Marcus from Mark Roberts and MacKenzie-Childs. And you can get everything you need for any spring entertaining, from Easter dinner to impromptu tea parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4US5x5_0f6lZPti00 Mark Roberts Gold Egg Rabbit Cart $40.00 FROM NEIMAN MARCUS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IazKK_0f6lZPti00
MacKenzie-Childs Hummingbird Aviary $88.00 FROM NEIMAN MARCUS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUJbz_0f6lZPti00 Hunt Slonem Hand-Embroidered Silk Bunny Pillow $525.00 FROM NEIMAN MARCUS

Williams Sonoma
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14sKt3_0f6lZPti00

Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma has everything from candy to baskets to wreaths for your Easter celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X9aXK_0f6lZPti00 Williams Sonoma & Pottery Barn Kids Fur Bunny Easter Bucket $79.95 FROM WILLIAMS SONOMA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stuCB_0f6lZPti00 Williams Sonoma Hunny Bunny Wreath $89.95 FROM WILLIAMS SONOMA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySImm_0f6lZPti00 Williams Sonoma Swirl Glass Eggs (Set of 6) $59.95 FROM WILLIAMS SONOMA

Pottery Barn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7wYf_0f6lZPti00

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn has an entire Peter Rabbit collection to fill your table with the beloved Beatrix Potter creation. For decor you can keep up after Easter, there are pastels and florals, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28TFLB_0f6lZPti00 Pottery Barn Pom Pom Bunny Sherpa Pillow Cover $55.50 FROM POTTERY BARN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMhLv_0f6lZPti00 Pottery Barn Easter Bunny Wreath $99.00 FROM POTTERY BARN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INcwb_0f6lZPti00 Monique Lhuillier Lily of the Valley Rectangular Cotton Tablecloth $129.00 FROM POTTERY BARN

Terrain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mWDk6_0f6lZPti00

Terrain

One of our favorite places to buy faux plants , Terrain sells baskets, branches, bouquets, and anything else you might want to adorn your Easter tree or table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0pUB_0f6lZPti00 Terrain Preserved Reindeer Moss (Set of 3) $24.00 FROM TERRAIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHfo9_0f6lZPti00 Terrain Preserved Lagurus Bunch $28.00 FROM TERRAIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q295f_0f6lZPti00 Terrain Blooming Botanicals Iron and Velvet Garland $98.00 FROM TERRAIN

UrbanStems
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vSIix_0f6lZPti00

UrbanStems

If you prefer fresh bouquets, UrbanStems tops the list in our online flowery delivery guide .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VK9I4_0f6lZPti00 UrbanStems The Reina $200.00 FROM URBANSTEMS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23iaJd_0f6lZPti00 UrbanStems The Hive $75.00 FROM URBANSTEMS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wF1xq_0f6lZPti00 UrbanStems The Unicorn $55.00 FROM URBANSTEMS

Etsy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBsAa_0f6lZPti00

Etsy

Chock full of unique decorations, Etsy is sure to have something that fits your style. Keep an eye on the expected shipping times to ensure your purchase arrives on time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3sqs_0f6lZPti00 RibbonbyDesign Easter Ribbon $5.00 FROM ETSY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNfRA_0f6lZPti00 ToadstoolPond Moss Easter Bunny $28.98 FROM ETSY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Apt6A_0f6lZPti00 SprinkledPinkStudio Easter Bunny Tracks $8.94 FROM ETSY

Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17i5tB_0f6lZPti00

Target

For affordable holiday decor, it's hard to beat Target . That includes Easter, with themed wreaths , pillows , candles , and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33brRN_0f6lZPti00 Threshold Textural Bunnies Square Throw Pillow $20.00 FROM TARGET

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TsFHS_0f6lZPti00 Spritz Jumbo Plush Easter Basket Bunny $20.00 FROM TARGET

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMCZ5_0f6lZPti00 Threshold Braided Egg Wreath $15.00 FROM TARGET

World Market
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsjyO_0f6lZPti00

World Market

If you like a bit of whimsy with your decor, World Market is a great choice. The items tend to be affordable, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mROhR_0f6lZPti00 World Market Laser-Cut Wood Easter Egg Trailer $10.49 FROM WORLD MARKET

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcRnI_0f6lZPti00 World Market Pastel Egg Nest Table Decor $5.59 FROM WORLD MARKET

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MVUok_0f6lZPti00 World Market Pier Place Jeweled Egg Decor $7.69 FROM WORLD MARKET

Anthropologie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Llqay_0f6lZPti00

Anthropologie

For those who prefer botanicals to bunnies, there's Anthropologie . There are even products covered in Rifle Paper Co.'s signature florals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3uZ2_0f6lZPti00 Anthropologie Roma Dessert Plate $28.00 FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXeIk_0f6lZPti00 Rifle Paper Co. Serving Tray $48.00 FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXGKq_0f6lZPti00 Anthropologie Juliette Boxed Candle $28.00 FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE

Michaels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoRjy_0f6lZPti00

Michaels

Even if you don't have time to DIY decorations, Michaels has ready-made options at great prices for a variety of styles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242o3Z_0f6lZPti00 Glitzhome 25-Inch Easter Bunny Shaped Wreath $37.49 FROM MICHAELS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEodx_0f6lZPti00 Glitzhome 12-Inch LED Easter Word Sign $19.98 FROM MICHAELS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RpuZh_0f6lZPti00 Ashland Assorted 7-Inch Easter Tin Container $6.49 FROM MICHAELS

Community Policy