Neneh Cherry, Robyn Tap ‘Pose’ Star Indya Moore for ‘Buffalo Stance’ Video

By Emily Zemler
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNeneh Cherry and Robyn have shared a music video for their recent reworking of Cherry’s hit 1988 single, “Buffalo Stance.” The video, directed by India Sleem with Object & Animal, features actor Indya Moore, who stars in Pose, which used “Buffalo Stance” in an...

