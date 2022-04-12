ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Nets are peaking at the right time and could become the most fearsome 8-seed in NBA playoff history

By Scott Davis
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4l71_0f6lZGCP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gM4os_0f6lZGCP00
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could carry the Nets on a postseason run.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

  • The Brooklyn Nets are a title contender who might make the playoffs as a 7th or 8th seed, creating potential for a first-round upset.
  • Chris Dudley, a member of the '98-99 Knicks team that made the Finals as an 8-seed, said momentum at the end of the season is key to any run.
  • The Nets season has been marked by turmoil, but they are mostly healthy now and a threat for other contenders.

Once again, an underperforming New York basketball team is primed to pull off a playoff upset.

The Brooklyn Nets had entered this season as heavy title favorites. However, a combination of injuries and Kyrie Irving's status as unvaccinated against COVID-19 — making him ineligible to play home games in New York for most of the season — caused the Nets to tumble down the standings.

The Nets finished 44-38, seventh in the East, and will now face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament. If they win, they'll play the Boston Celtics as the seventh seed in the first round of the playoffs. If they lose, they'll play the winner of the Atlanta Hawks-Charlotte Hornets play-in game for the right to claim the East's No. 8 seed and face the Miami Heat.

As an assistant coach of one Eastern Conference playoff team told Insider, "Can you imagine playing the Nets as a 7- or 8-seed?"

The Nets situation is not unlike the one the New York Knicks faced in 1998-99. Heading into that season, the Knicks weren't considered juggernauts like the Nets were, but they were still a deep, formidable bunch, boasting All-Star-caliber players, like Patrick Ewing, Latrell Sprewell, and Allan Houston.

The Knicks stumbled out of the gates in the lockout-shortened season and fell to the outside of the playoff picture. They only clinched the eighth and final playoff spot after winning six of their last eight games.

The players, however, felt something clicking.

"That was a team that definitely struggled early and was getting better as the season progressed," said Chris Dudley, a reserve center on that Knicks team. "And in that regard, you could compare it to Brooklyn this year."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWEFN_0f6lZGCP00
Chris Dudley was a reserve center on the 1999 Knicks team that went to the Finals.

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Knicks upset top-seeded Miami in the first round of the playoffs. They then swept the Atlanta Hawks, beat the Indiana Pacers in six, and made it to the Finals, where they eventually lost to the San Antonio Spurs. They remain the only 8-seed to ever reach the Finals.

For all of the turmoil of this Nets season, they finished strong, winning four in a row and 12 of their last 17. They're now (mostly) healthy, wth Irving available full-time — a scary foe that could knock another contender out in the first round.

Dudley thinks a strong finish is important to any type of run.

"We went into Miami and we were the 8-seed. We were the underdog, but we didn't see it that way," Dudley said. "We saw it as at least being even, and this was going to be a battle, and we were ready. We were ready to go. At that point, there was no fear. We had a lot of confidence we could win."

Dudley added: "If the season had been an 82-game season, we wouldn't have been the 8-seed. We were rolling."

Since retiring in 2003 after 16 NBA seasons, Dudley has worked in wealth management, but he says he is still an avid NBA fan.

Dudley said he would feel better about the Nets' chances in the playoffs if Durant, Irving, and Ben Simmons all got a few weeks to play together. Simmons hasn't played since coming over in the James Harden trade, and the Nets have ruled him out of the play-in game. It's possible that he could return for the first round of the playoffs if the Nets make it there.

Still, Dudley said, "I never count out a team with Kyrie and Kevin Durant on it."

Likewise, NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton doesn't really consider the Nets an 8-seed. Payton has unique perspective on the matter: In 1994, his top-seeded Seattle SuperSonics were knocked out of the first round by the No. 8 Denver Nuggets.

"I think this [Nets] team is not an 8 seed or a 7 seed," Payton said of the Nets during a promotional interview for Hennessy.

"They weren't supposed to be in this slot anyway."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLhno_0f6lZGCP00
Gary Payton in 1994.

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Regardless, Payton knows the dangers of giving an underdog some life. The 1993-94 Sonics went up 2-0 over the Nuggets in the first round. But then, "we got over-confident, and they got on a roll," Payton said. "In the NBA, once you get in a rhythm and get on a roll, you can beat anybody."

As it became clear that the Nets were going to be a low playoff seed this season, it sparked debate about whether top seeds in the East should re-position themselves to avoid the Nets. This may have happened: the Milwaukee Bucks sat all of their starters on the final game of the season on Sunday, dropping them from second place to third — and clear out of the Nets' path in the first round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcftX_0f6lZGCP00
No one wants to see Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the first round.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Both Dudley and Payton agreed that such maneuvering is risky.

"You gotta be careful with that," Dudley said. "You don't wanna be too cute.... You wanna be peaking at the right time."

"Don't avoid nobody," Payton said. "If you want to get rid of them quick, play 'em fast. And then you ain't gotta worry about them [in later rounds]. You know what I'm saying? So I wouldn't duck nobody."

Payton added: "Eventually you're gonna have to play them."

Rarely has a team's season teetered between disaster and success like this Nets team. Ironically, they have the chance to do that to another contender in the first round.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says NBA Head Coach Is ‘Getting Screwed’

After three seasons and an NBA championship, head coach Frank Vogel is reportedly set to be fired by Lakers brass as soon as Monday. The 2022 Lakers season ranks among the most disappointing in franchise history. But, Charles Barkley came to the coach’s defense on “Inside the NBA” Sunday night.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Dudley
Person
Sarah
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Latrell Sprewell
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith’s Message For The Lakers Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Lakers are a mess. What’s the solution? Maybe they should hire ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. At least that’s what Smith thinks they should do. During ESPN’s First Take on Monday morning, Smith suggested the Lakers hire him to be their President of Basketball Operations. We’re pretty sure he wasn’t kidding.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#The Brooklyn Nets#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Boston Celtics#Eastern Conference#The New York Knicks
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Says The Lakers Didn’t Need Russell Westbrook To Be Like He Was In Oklahoma City: “Everybody Had To Make Sacrifices. It Was Tough For Westbrook To Adjust To That.”

Russell Westbrook was expected to push the Los Angeles Lakers back into the championship picture. But he wasn't able to gel with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the squad, and ended up underperforming significantly. Westbrook wasn't able to change his playing style to suit AD and LeBron, and that cost the Lakers dearly during the season. And Anthony Davis pointed that out recently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Lakers Rumored To Have Interest In Big-Name Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers could be going after a big fish to replace current head coach Frank Vogel. It’s no secret that this season will go under the category of “unacceptable” in Los Angeles after the team failed to even make the play-in tournament. The Lakers collapsed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could hire 2 ex-LeBron James teammates as coaches?

The Los Angeles Lakers could be getting real weird with it as they look to get their trainwreck of a team back onto the tracks. Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com noted Sunday that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has been floated as a possible replacement for Frank Vogel as coach of the Lakers. Bulpett also added his own reporting, saying that Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Rajon Rondo could be hired by the Lakers as an assistant as well if Howard gets their head coaching job.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Mark Jackson Expected To Be Candidate For NBA Job

There’s more than one NBA coaching vacancy in California. Monday’s news cycle has focused on the Los Angeles Lakers, who fired Frank Vogel after failing to reach the play-in tournament. But the Sacramento Kings are also seeking a reset at head coach, as they are not retaining interim coach Alvin Gentry.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Happen This Summer: Russell Westbrook To Charlotte Hornets, Gordon Hayward And Kelly Oubre Jr To Los Angeles Lakers

There is no secret that the Lakers want to move on from Russell Westbrook, and the team emerging as the likely landing spot for the former MVP is none other than the Charlotte Hornets. Michael Jordan’s team is interested in the services of Westbrook, and that could be very good news for Lakers fans and the Lakers organization. After a season filled with frustration and poor play, moving on from Westbrook would be the right step in the right direction.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Insider

Insider

357K+
Followers
25K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy