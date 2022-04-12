‘Father Stu’ Review: As a Boxer-Turned-Priest, Mark Wahlberg Finds the Faith in a Sometimes Awkward True Story

It’s hard for an actor not to become synonymous with a handful of films, even an actor as famous for making a vast amount of them as Nicolas Cage is. By the end of 2022, Cage will have appeared in over 100 movies (give or take, depending on whether or not you count a couple of cameos and voiceover appearances). But his name instantly brings to mind a few titles: his breakthrough appearances in Raising Arizona and Moonstruck, his Best Actor-winning turn in Leaving Las Vegas, a trilogy of ’90s action films that made him a huge star (The Rock, Con Air, Face/Off), his double role in Adaptation. Maybe add the “not the bees” moment from The Wicker Man, a film whose excesses have become infamous thanks largely to YouTube and meme culture, which have combined to help keep Cage a household name while often reducing his performances to a few big, bold moments removed from context.
