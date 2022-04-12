‘Father Stu’ Review: As a Boxer-Turned-Priest, Mark Wahlberg Finds the Faith in a Sometimes Awkward True Story

The ​​​​​​trilogy is, arguably, a staple of American cinema. In the last fifty or so years, Hollywood has brought to screens some of the most celebrated stories told in three parts. From Back to the Future to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man to the revived Planet of the Apes, there’s something rather special about following a core group of characters as they journey from one film to the next, confronting new challenges and growing stronger and wiser with time. The studios too have benefited from turning one successful movie into an entire franchise with additional sequels, just look at the original Star Wars trilogy. Although, as audiences are painfully aware, not all good things come in threes. Some of the most critically adored series of all time often fail to dazzle and amaze on their third outing.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO