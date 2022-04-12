Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment.

At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the accident happened around 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

CSFD told KRDO the driver passed out at the wheel and drove through a metal fence, went roughly 40 feet down an embankment, and was stopped by a tree. Had he not hit the tree, CSFD says the vehicle would've gone into the creek.

Officials say it's unclear what knocked the driver out, he was conscious when first responders arrived. CSFD says the man is in stable condition with minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

CSFD's Heavy Rescue team, along with E1 and T1, performed the technical rescue.

