ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXzqr_0f6lYtI100

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment.

At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the accident happened around 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

CSFD told KRDO the driver passed out at the wheel and drove through a metal fence, went roughly 40 feet down an embankment, and was stopped by a tree. Had he not hit the tree, CSFD says the vehicle would've gone into the creek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZorsN_0f6lYtI100

Officials say it's unclear what knocked the driver out, he was conscious when first responders arrived. CSFD says the man is in stable condition with minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

CSFD's Heavy Rescue team, along with E1 and T1, performed the technical rescue.

The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 4

Related
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Semi-trailer carrying Amazon packages flips, falls apart along I-25

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some Amazon packages might be delayed this week after strong winds Tuesday knocked over a semi-trailer carrying hundreds of parcels on I-25. The crash happened around 10 a.m. After flipping over, the trailer broke apart, causing hundreds of packages to come tumbling out. Colorado State Patrol contacted a Trinidad-based tow The post Semi-trailer carrying Amazon packages flips, falls apart along I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
KRDO News Channel 13

Mandatory evacuations issued for homes in Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office is evacuating homes on County Road 89 from addresses 600 through 720. The fire is burning near County Road 89 and officials are asking everyone to leave their homes now if they live in the affected area. Officials are also asking people in the area The post Mandatory evacuations issued for homes in Cripple Creek appeared first on KRDO.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Search for woman accused of squatting at vacant home in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect involved that trespassed a home up for sale in Black Forest. On Saturday, Mar. 12, EPCSO responded to a report about a real estate agent who was showing a home and property in the The post Search for woman accused of squatting at vacant home in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

19 stuck semis shut down interstate as snow moves through Colorado

As a storm continues to hit parts of Colorado, some travelers ran into issues due to road closures. One closure that was particularly bad was one that took place on I-70 in the Floyd Hill area, near Golden, when a reported 19 semis got stuck in eastbound lanes during the early hours of the Thursday commute. While this closure has since been cleared, another closure has popped up on I-25 near Trinidad due to adverse conditions.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embankment#Traffic Accident#Csfd#Heavy Rescue#T1
FOX21News.com

Trucks overturn on I-25 due to high winds

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson confirmed two trucks overturned on I-25 Tuesday morning due to high winds. One truck was located at mile marker 52, the other at mile marker 59 near Walsenburg. Northbound lanes of I-25 were closed in that area for vehicle recovery efforts, but have since reopened.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KXRM

Deputies search for woman accused of committing domestic violence

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a woman accused of several crimes. According to the sheriff’s office, Triniti Redfern, 22, of Pueblo West is wanted on a warrant for first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and domestic violence. If you know where she is, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
KRDO News Channel 13

BREAKING: Fire ignites near VA Clinic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Fighters are working to extinguish a fire burning in an open space between the Floyd Lindstrom VA Clinic and a neighborhood near Fillmore and Chestnut. Several witnesses have called to report the fire, which is approximately the size of a football field. The fire department was asking The post BREAKING: Fire ignites near VA Clinic appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Massive slide takes place on Colorado mountain pass, crews search for possible burial

According to a press release from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway to determine whether or not someone may have fallen victim to an avalanche that took place on Loveland Pass. At about 8:00 AM, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a report of a large avalanche that took place in the area of the Loveland Pass backcountry skiing area, to the west of the pass summit parking lot. The avalanche was quite large – several hundred feet...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Home invasion turns into car chase, ends in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead and another has been taken into custody after police say a man broke into a house, led police on a car chase, and wound up being ejected from a car. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before midnight Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an attempted […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for March 25

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Pueblo Police are looking for 23-year-old Kaylie Dora. She has a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, burglary, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy