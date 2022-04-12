ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jussie Smollett releases song 'Thank You God' to maintain his innocence, donate to causes

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
Jussie Smollett , who a jury found guilty of felony disorderly conduct in December for lying to police about being the victim of a racist, homophobic attack, is maintaining his innocence through a new song.

The former "Empire" actor released "Thank You God" Friday and posted a snippet of the song on Instagram , writing that the new release was his way of "channeling these thoughts the best way I know how."

The song's lyrics include Jussie singing about the case, saying, "You think I'm stupid enough to kill my reputation? Just to simply look like a victim, like it's something fun // Y’all better look at someone else, you've got the wrong one."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABUUr_0f6lYrWZ00
Jussie Smollett is maintaining his innnocence through song after releasing "Thank You God" in which he says the courts "got the wrong one." Scott Olson, Getty Images

According to the end of the snippet, all money made from streams and downloads of the song will go to several charitable causes including the Rainbow PUSH Coalition , the Illinois Innocence Project and Secure the Bag Safety, an organization aimed at helping minority and trans individuals with needed resources.

Guilty verdict: Jussie Smollett found guilty of 5 counts of staging racist, anti-gay attack in Chicago

Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail in March and was later released after an appellate court ordered he could go free during the appeal process, which wouldn't be completed before Smollett had served his full sentence.

Probation and a fine were also part of his sentencing after a jury found him guilty of lying to police about being the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago in 2019.

Smollett, who is Black and gay, has maintained his innocence. Following the verdict, after previously declining to speak earlier during the sentencing, Smollett stood and said to the judge: "I am innocent, and I am not suicidal," he added, suggesting that "if anything happens" in jail, he did not take his own life.

"If I did this, then it means I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fears of the LGBTQ community," Smollett also said. "Your honor, I respect you and I respect the jury, but I did not do this."

Contributing: Edwards Segarra, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jussie Smollett releases song 'Thank You God' to maintain his innocence, donate to causes

