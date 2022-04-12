ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Krispy Kreme offering a dozen donuts for the price of a gallon of gas

A donut shop hopes to help ease the pain of high gas prices.

Krispy Kreme will offer a dozen glazed donuts for the same price as a gallon of gas for the next four Wednesdays.

The donut chain will use the national average gas price on the previous Monday to determine the price on Wednesday.

That means this Wednesday a dozen glazed donuts should cost $4.11.

It's a pretty good deal considering a box normally costs around $10.

The promotion ends on May 4.

