ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

2022-23 Benefits Open Enrollment Period is Underway

By jordanj5
ohio.edu
 3 days ago

As previously announced, the 2022-23 Annual Benefits Open Enrollment period begins today, April 11, 2022, and ends on May 4, 2022. Visit https://www.ohio.edu/hr/benefits/open-enrollment to review the following:. Online Benefit Meetings and...

www.ohio.edu

Comments / 0

Related
verywellhealth.com

Special Enrollment Periods for Individual Health Insurance

Individual health insurance (also known as individual/family health insurance) is the kind that you buy yourself instead of obtaining from an employer. There’s an annual window each year—in most states, from November 1 to January 15—when enrollment is open to purchase these plans. Outside of that window,...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, OH
Business
City
Athens, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Inc.com

What Gen Z Wants From Employers: Skip the Flexibility, Bring on the Career Mobility

Money talks, but for some employees, it isn't everything. In fact, some workers would be willing to take pay cuts for certain jobs that allow them career mobility. That's according to LinkedIn's most recent Workplace Confidence Survey, which polled about 5,000 workers in March. The survey shows that 40 percent of Gen Z employees would be most willing to take a pay cut of up to 5 percent of their current salary for a role that offered them a better chance of career growth--compared to 26 percent of the overall workforce.
ECONOMY
moneytalksnews.com

12 Remote and Flexible Companies With a 4-Day Workweek

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on FlexJobs.com. When you think of a full-time role, you likely think of working 40 hours per week — eight hours a day, five days a week to be exact. And it’s understandable, since this work schedule has been the gold standard for about 100 years!
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Enrollment#Mpi Self Service Benefits#My Personal Information#The Benefits Office
The Independent

Economists warn government using inflation as ‘cover’ to cash in on graduates and students

The government is using inflation as "cover" to take more money from graduates and students, a respected economic think-tank has said.The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned on Thursday that a freeze to the repayment threshold and large real-term cuts in maintenance loans could cause "genuine hardship".Inflation has hit highs not seen since the early 1990s but the government has decided not to increase the size of student maintenance loans or increase the repayment threshold to match.As a result the real-terms value of the loans has fallen, and people earning lower salaries are being sucked into having to make more or...
BUSINESS
News Channel Nebraska

Gas Provider open house before enrollment begins

SIDNEY, NE -- A new option for how to choose a gas supplier and gas price will be coming to Sidney soon. At Tuesday's city council meeting, City Manager David Scott provided information on the upcoming Choice Gas Program. Scott said the program is an opportunity to take control and...
SIDNEY, NE
Durango Herald

Protect Medicare: Fight plan to code high, treat low

Medicare was enacted in 1965 after a fierce fight with doctors and the health industry. The same fears of socialized medicine and rationed care were shouted in 1965 as they are today. Fifty-six percent of the elderly in 1965 and earlier couldn’t afford the cost of health care and were...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
The Shawnee News-Star

Building great job satisfaction: 9 strategies to retain good employees

In 2020, many businesses were forced to lay-off workers The pandemic has caused individuals to rethink their career aspirations and life purpose. Workers are quitting their jobs at a record rate. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly four million Americans left their jobs in July. Resignations peaked April. Resignation rates are highest among mid-career employees. Those between the ages of 30 and 45 have shown the greatest increase in resignation rates. Perhaps the quitting of jobs is due to some combination of the burn-out of having to “do more with less,” COVID fatigue, and a desire for a more purposeful life. Anthony Klutz, an organizational psychologist and professor at Texas A&M, coined this phenomenon The Great Resignation. A shortage of workers has meant that employers are forced to pay more to attract workers. However, jobs are still going unfilled. This article examines how today’s leaders can improve employee job satisfaction for better employee retention and recruitment in the aftermath of the pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
Rumzz Bajwa

Online Business Offers the Promise of Financial Security

Searching for an extraordinary business thought? Peruse on for thoughts that will help you start and grow an effective business in 2022. A considerable amount of some best small business ideas for 2022 include an internet-based plan of action. Pick a business thought that you are proficient and energetic about and foster an enumerated field-tested strategy.
beckershospitalreview.com

CMS proposes $320M nursing home pay rate cut

CMS is proposing to adjust skilled nursing facility payment rates downward by 4.6 percent, which decreases Medicare payments to facilities by approximately $320 million, it said April 11. While the 4.6 percent rate decrease amounts to a total of $1.7 billion, it is partially offset by a 3.9 percent, or...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Community pharmacy workplace, wellness: 3 recent report notes

A report detailing strategies to improve the workplace and employee well-being at community-based pharmacies was recently released by the American Pharmacists Association. The report is based on discussion outcomes among 46 participants of the association's Community Pharmacy Workplace Summit in late February. Participants included pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, employers and other stakeholders.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Much of healthcare workforce returning to normal; long-term care is one exception

While much of the healthcare workforce is on track to return to pre-pandemic levels of turnover, turnover rates have been slower to recover among long-term care workers, health aides and assistants, marginalized racial minorities, and women with young children, according to a study published April 8 in JAMA Health Forum.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy