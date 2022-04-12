ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Multiple people shot at New York City subway station

 1 day ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor station.

Further details were not immediately available. New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning commute.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
ABC7 Los Angeles

'Multiple' people shot, 1 killed in Dallas, police say

"Multiple" people were shot and one was killed Saturday night in Dallas, officials said. "At this time, I can confirm one individual was shot and transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries," the Dallas Police Department told ABC News. "Multiple individuals were also shot and injured during this incident. This is an active investigation and information is limited."
DALLAS, TX
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
Mic

At least 16 people were injured in an NYC subway attack

On Tuesday morning, at least 16 people were injured in a shooting inside a New York City subway station. While many details about the shooting are still unconfirmed, a troubling narrative has emerged: As New Yorkers grapple with the shooting, many fear that media outlets and public officials alike will use it to promote calls for increased policing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Brooklyn subway shooting: Everything we know about the attack

Multiple people were shot inside a Brooklyn subway station where authorities found “several undetonated devices” on Tuesday morning.Police responded to the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood at about 8.30am after receiving reports of smoke inside the station.At least 10 people sustained gunshots and 29 people were injured in total but none appeared to have life-threatening injuries, officials said at a press conference.As of 5pm no arrests have been made as authorities were said to be searching for a man wearing a gas mask and a green construction vest.The NYPD issued a description of the suspected gunman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
