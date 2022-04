We all deal with stress and anxiety differently. To some, dealing with it can cause massive amounts of exhaustion, and in extreme cases, can lead to terrible consequences such as self-harm and suicide. Montana has ranked in the top 3 in suicide rates in the United States since 2017 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's why it's so important to take time for yourself if you're feeling burned out, depressed, or worse. Trust me, I just took one myself.

