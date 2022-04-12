ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Vladimir Putin says Russia has withstood the Western “blitz” of sanctions; insists measures will backfire on the West

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 1 day ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Vladimir Putin says Russia has withstood...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Backfire#Moscow#Blitz#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
WORLD
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy