Lincoln Riley shares reasons why Caleb Williams' running style is unique

By Tyler Mansfield about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images.

While spring practices have been going on at USC over the past few weeks, new Trojans’ quarterback Caleb Williams is gearing up for his first season with the program. After making the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and ultimately leave Oklahoma after a successful year, Williams has now reunited with Lincoln Riley – his former coach at OU – and is ready to help lead his new team 2022.

Now that Williams – a former On3 Consensus five-star recruit – is in Los Angeles and ready to quarterback the Trojans, there’s plenty of spotlight on him, and all USC fans are excited to see what he can do on the field. While most people know how successful of a passer Williams is, some don’t realize that he’s a pretty solid runner, as well.

Meeting with reporters on Saturday following USC’s ninth spring practice, Riley spoke about Williams’ running style and what makes it unique as compared to other quarterbacks.

“We’ve had some guys that have had the ability to run when needed,” Riley said of the quarterbacks he’s coached over the years. “All of them have been a little bit different. Caleb’s got a little bit of size and mass to him, so he’s fairly durable. He’s been able – early in his career – to be able to break some tackles and make some guys miss, which typically when a quarterback gets out in space there’s opportunities for big plays.

“And, for a quarterback, he’s got pretty good top-end speed. Had several long runs for us last year – explosive runs. So, he’s a guy that, defensively, it’s tough to account for because if you’ve got a guy on him that’s one thing, but getting him to the ground sometimes can be a little bit tougher.”

A 6-foot-1, 218-pound signal-caller, Williams was successful while with Oklahoma a season ago – throwing for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. Williams also tallied 79 carries for 442 yards and six touchdowns on the ground – all numbers that make USC fans excited about what he can accomplish with the Trojans.

