Five Michigan players picked, one snubbed in ESPN's seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft

By Clayton Sayfie about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Michigan Wolverines football's Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo and Hassan Haskins helped lead U-M to the College Football Playoff in 2021. (Photos by Getty Images)

The NFL Draft should be eventful for Michigan football, with the Wolverines having double-digit hopefuls.

ESPN.com’s Jordan Reid released a seven-round mock draft, and five Michigan players went off the board, beginning with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Michigan also had one player who surprisingly didn’t see his name appear in the mock, who we’ll discuss as well.

Best NFL team fits for Michigan football’s top 2022 draft prospects

Michigan DB Rod Moore talks injury, Steve Clinkscale, NIL, more

DE Aidan Hutchinson: First Round, No. 1 Overall, Jacksonville Jaguars

There’s a consensus in the draft community that Michigan’s star will be picked No. 1 overall. That could change between now and the first round (April 28), but Hutchinson — who notched 14 sacks last season — appears to be Jacksonville bound.

“This pick points toward an edge rusher, based on what the Jags have done this offseason,” Reid wrote. “Hutchinson has the ability to pressure quarterbacks from day one; he’s already polished as a pass-rusher. He would give the Jaguars an instant-impact defender.”

DB Daxton Hill: Second Round, No. 33 Overall, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last season, Michigan loved to stack Hutchinson and Daxton Hill, who primarily played nickelback, on the same side of the field and dare opponents to run or throw that way. Based on Reid’s mock, the two could reunite with the Jaguars. Hill made 69 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups as a Swiss army knife of sorts in the Michigan defensive backfield, with the ability to play nickel, corner and safety.

“Nickel corners have essentially become starters in the NFL, so think of Hill as a versatile chess piece. He has the ability to play multiple positions,” Reid wrote. “Hill could provide competition to Andrew Wingard at free safety or he can join a talented young cornerback room that already includes Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell and free-agent signing Darious Williams.”

DE/OLB David Ojabo: Second Round, No. 50 Overall, Kansas City Chiefs

A Michigan EDGE defender to the Kansas City Chiefs? No kidding …

David Ojabo would join former Wolverines Frank Clark and Mike Danna on the team’s defensive line (Taco Charlton was also on the roster in 2020), after posting 11 sacks last season. He was projected to go in the top 15, before tearing his achilles at Michigan’s pro day in March, but joining an AFC contender wouldn’t be such a bad consolation prize.

“After he was projected as a potential top-20 pick prior to his torn Achilles last month, Ojabo’s slide could end here,” Reid wrote. “The Chiefs could take multiple pass-rushers with their six picks in the first three rounds.”

RB Hassan Haskins: Fifth Round, No. 157 Overall, Jacksonville Jaguars

Hassan Haskins would be the third Michigan player to head to Jacksonville if Reid’s projections are correct. He rushed for 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns last season and can excel on special teams. Running back isn’t the Jaguars’ biggest need — they have quite a few after a disastrous 2021 season, though — but it’s up there due to star James Robinson‘s torn achilles at the end of the year. Haskins likely doesn’t have the upside of some others in the draft, but he has an NFL-ready body and is a workhorse.

DT Christopher Hinton: Seventh Round, No. 237 Overall, Philadelphia Eagles

Christopher Hinton is an under-the-radar underclassman who declared after three years at Michigan. He registered just 32 tackles last season but took a big jump from his sophomore to junior season, and has upside, smarts and pedigree, with his father being a former NFL player. Whether he goes late in the draft or is picked up as a priority undrafted free agent, Hinton will get his shot to prove himself.

OL Andrew Stueber Not Picked

Andrew Stueber isn’t an overly impressive athlete when compared to his peers, but he was extremely productive at Michigan, can play on the interior and at tackle and shined during Senior Bowl week. Many have likened him to his former teammate, Jon Runyan, who played tackle in college but transitioned to guard with the Green Bay Packers and is now a starter. Most have Stueber being picked in the sixth round, but Reid didn’t include him here. He could have intel others don’t or not feel Stueber is as good of a prospect as most do, but it’s surprising to see him not listed, either way.

Other Michigan draft hopefuls that did not appear in the mock draft include wide receiver Daylen Baldwin, cornerback Vincent Gray, safety Brad Hawkins and linebacker Josh Ross.

