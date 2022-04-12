ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodore, AL

2 businesses to move into new South Alabama Logistics Park in Theodore

By Chad Petri
 1 day ago

THEODORE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Two businesses are moving to Theodore. At a news conference Tuesday morning, Mobile City and County leaders were joined by Governor Kay Ivey to announce new additions to the still under construction South Alabama Logistics Park in Theodore.

New York-based DC Safety will move its headquarters to Mobile County and Averitt Express will expand its Mobile footprint. DC Safety makes medical equipment for the automotive industry. Averitt Express works in freight transportation and supply chain services. Officials predict more than 80 new jobs

The following is a news release from the South Alabama Logistics Park:

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey today announced that two national businesses – DC Safety and Averitt Express – are moving to the South Alabama Logistics Park (SALP) in Mobile County, AL.

DC Safety, a New York-based automotive equipment manufacturer, is relocating its headquarters and operations to SALP. Averitt Express is expanding its existing Mobile operations and relocating them to SALP.

Founded in 1975, DC Safety is the nation’s leading manufacturer and distributor of first aid and preparedness accessories for the automotive industry. Presently headquartered in Long Island, New York, DC Safety is bringing 51 new jobs and a $33.5 million investment to South Alabama.

Established in 1971 and with operations in Mobile since 1988, Cookeville, TN-based Averitt Express is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions with an international reach to 100+ countries. Averitt’s expansion at SALP will create 32 new jobs and allow them to retain the 47 jobs at their existing Mobile facility. This expansion represents a total capital investment of $23 million.

The companies’ moves mark the first major relocations to SALP, a 1300-acre master planned logistics park located on Interstate 10 in Theodore. With its proximity to the Port of Mobile, Brookley Aeroplex, and interstate and rail connections, SALP is expected to become a major contributor to economic growth in the area. SALP is the largest similar development along the Gulf Coast with the potential to bring 5000 new jobs to the area by the end of the decade.

“Days like today prove why Alabama’s economic comeback is leading states around the country and why the Mobile area is a major catalyst for the entire state,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. “Companies like DC Safety and Averitt and places like the South Alabama Logistics Park that are making this success possible. I’m confident that more and more companies from across the country and the world are learning that Alabamians are as good as they come and that our state is the best place to do business.”

“Mobile is unique in combining a very supportive business climate with a wonderful quality of life for workers and their families,” said Peter Murphy, President and CEO of DC Safety. “This location places us closer to our customers and allows us to take advantage of all the resources here with respect to port, road, and rail logistics. We’re eager to commence operations.”

“Averitt is proud to have been operating in Mobile since 1988. We’re humbled by the trust Mobile has placed in us and the growth we’ve experienced over the past 34 years. While we’re proud of our past, we’re even more excited about the future. We believe relocating to the South Alabama Logistics Park will fuel our growth in Mobile for decades to come. The future of Averitt in Mobile is bright,” said Barry Blakely, Chief Operating Officer of Averitt Express.

“Today’s announcement is a proof of concept for the South Alabama Logistics Park. No other facility in the country can combine this amount of available space for development with the closeness and proximity to our port, road, rail, and air connections,” said Philip Burton, President and CEO of Burton Property Group and the developer of SALP. “DC Safety and Averitt moving to SALP is a sign of many exciting days ahead for Mobile and South Alabama.”

“Mobile County is focusing on economic development,” said Mobile County Commissioner Randall Dueitt, “and creating job opportunities is a priority of my administration. With this announcement for the first two companies working towards operations at SALP, I am optimistic more companies will invest in this opportunity and embrace what Mobile County can offer moving forward.”

“From the Port and downtown airport to our rail connectivity and major projects like the South Alabama Logistics Park, the opportunity for logistics growth in Mobile is unparalleled,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “We are excited to welcome DC Safety, Averitt, and their 83 new jobs to Mobile, and we look forward to more growth on the horizon.”

“These announcements are proof that the South Alabama Logistics Park was needed and site development for economic development is vital to future success,” said David Rodgers, Vice President of Economic Development for the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are looking forward to many more economic development announcements to follow.”

