Decision day has arrived for Clemson QB target Christopher Vizzina

Christopher Vizzina is committing on Tuesday. (Jeremy Johnson/On3)

CLEMSON — It has been about seven months since Clemson landed a commitment in the class of 2023. That could change on Tuesday in a big way.

Clemson’s top quarterback target for the 2023 class — Christopher Vizzina — is set to announce his commitment on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. at Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Alabama.

Vizzina is deciding between a top six of Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Auburn, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.

Clemson is in good shape heading into the announcement, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, as the Tigers are given a better than 90 percent chance to land Vizzina.

Vizzina has visited Clemson twice already this month — attending a Clemson practice on April 4 and the spring game this past weekend on Saturday, April 9.

If the Tigers do end up gaining a commitment from Vizzina, it would be a huge boost to the 2023 class.

The On3 rankings list Vizzina as the No. 4 quarterback and No. 20 overall player in the country for the class of 2023, while the On3 Consensus rankings have Vizzina as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 40 overall player.

Gaining a commitment from Vizzina would give the Tigers highly-rated quarterbacks in back-to-back classes.

Clemson landed five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik in the class of 2022, and he is already on campus competing for the starting quarterback job.

Klubnik had an excellent spring and is pushing starting QB DJ Uiagalelei.

If Vizzina comes on board, the next step will be for him to start trying to land other prospects to join him at Clemson.

Elite players want to play with other elite players, and great receivers want a great quarterback throwing them the ball.

Vizzina and current wide receiver commit Nathaniel Joseph could team up to have a lethal combination, and other elite receivers would likely want to come join Vizzina as well.

In just a few hours, we will know Vizzina’s decision.